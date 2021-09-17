為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Victoria’s Secret is overhauling its image 維多利亞的秘密改造自身形象

    ▲知名女性內衣品牌「維多利亞的秘密」時裝秀以在模特兒背上裝飾誇張天使翅膀聞名。圖為2018年11月的維密時裝秀。（歐新社）

    2021/09/17 05:30

    ◎張沛元

    Less than two years after Victoria’s Secret pulled the plug on its star-studded annual fashion show, known for runway looks that combined strappy lingerie with enormous wings, the brand is retiring its supermodel "Angels" for good.

    眾星雲集、伸展台上以結合綁帶內衣與巨大翅膀（的天使）聞名的「維多利亞的秘密」年度時裝秀喊卡不到2年後，該品牌要讓超級名模（扮演的）「天使們」永遠退休。

    Taking their place is a new group of seven ambassadors, called the "VS Collective," who are known for their advocacy work in gender equality and body positivity, and who represent a wider range of body types and sexual and gender identities.

    取而代之的是一個被稱為「維密組合」的7人大使新團體，成員皆以致力倡導性別平等與正面身體價值觀聞名，以及代表各種身體類型、性向認同與性別認同。

    The collective － which includes soccer player Megan Rapinoe, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas and plus-size model Paloma Elsesser － will work on new product lines and multimedia content, as well as supporting women’s causes for the company, according to a press release.

    根據新聞稿，這個包括足球員梅根．拉皮諾、女星皮豔卡．喬普拉以及大尺碼模特兒芭洛瑪．艾爾賽斯的組合，將從事新的產品線與多媒體內容等方面的工作，以及支援該公司的女性理念。

    新聞辭典

    overhaul：動詞，大修，改造，徹底檢修。

    pull the plug on something：慣用語，制止某事，釜底抽薪；字面意義為拔掉某事的插頭，plug，插頭。例句：The company decided to pull the plug on business after authorities froze its assets.（這家公司在遭當局凍結資產後決定停業。）

    take someone’s place：動詞，取代、替代（某人）。例句：He took her place after she resigned.（他在她辭職後取代她的職位。）

