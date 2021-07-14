為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Dumplings tempt New Yorkers with pizza, peanut butter flavors - and no human contact 披薩、花生醬口味的餃子誘惑紐約客，而且與人零接觸

    紐約曼哈頓「布魯克林餃子店」的自動販賣機。（路透）

    2021/07/14 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    New Yorkers can now get their dumpling fix from an automat with no human contact, and the adventurous can order flavors ranging from pepperoni pizza to peanut butter and jelly.

    紐約客現在可由一套不需要與人接觸的自動販賣機為他們料理餃子，喜歡嘗試新鮮的人可從義式臘腸披薩到花生醬、果醬等口味中選購。

    While the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop in the city’s East Village offers traditional pork and chicken bite-sized treats, chicken parm or Philly cheesesteak are also on the menu.

    位於這座城市東村的布魯克林餃子店，提供一口大小的傳統豬肉、雞肉餡點心，菜單上也有焗烤雞肉，或是費城牛肉起司三明治。

    Spurred by the pandemic and technology advances, the Brooklyn Dumpling Shop is delivering food via automat 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

    在這場疫情以及科技進步的帶動下，布魯克林餃子店正透過自動販賣機，全年無休24小時出餐。

    "Embrace technology, because technology is something that has to be embraced by hospitality（business）to thrive," said the shop’s owner Stratis Morfogen. （Reuters）

    「擁抱科技，因為餐旅（業）要蒸蒸日上，就得擁抱科技」，店老闆史特拉狄斯．摩佛根說。（路透）

    新聞辭典

    tempt：動詞，誘惑。例句：We put some food to tempt the mice into the traps.（我們放了一些食物，引誘老鼠進入陷阱。）

    fix：動詞，在本文中意思為料理、準備。例句：It’s your turn to fix dinner.（輪到你做晚飯了。）

    adventurous：形容詞，喜歡創新、冒險的。例句：You are a very adventurous cook.（你是很勇於創新的廚師。）

