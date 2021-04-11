中英對照讀新聞》Archaeologists identify 3,200-year-old temple mural of spider god in Peru 考古學家在秘魯發現3200年歷史的蜘蛛神寺廟壁畫

北秘魯的考古學家發現一幅3200年前，畫在一座古老土胚寺廟外的壁畫，該壁畫描繪一尊與雨及豐饒有關的蜘蛛神。（法新社）

2021/04/11 05:30

◎黃靖媗

Archaeologists in northern Peru have identified a 3,200-year-old mural painted on the side of an ancient adobe temple that is thought to depict a zoomorphic, knife-wielding spider god associated with rain and fertility.

考古學家在秘魯北部鑑定出一幅3200年前，畫在一座古老土胚寺廟側面的壁畫，該壁畫描繪一尊具動物形象、揮刀，並且與雨及豐饒有關的蜘蛛神。

The spider on the shrine is associated with water and was an incredibly important animal in pre-Columbian cultures.

神廟上的蜘蛛與水有關，且在前哥倫布時期的文化中，是極其重要的動物。

The mural – applied in ochre, yellow, grey and white paint to the wall of the 15m x 5m mud brick structure in the Virú province of Peru’s La Libertad region – was discovered last year after much of the site was destroyed by local farmers trying to extend their avocado and sugarcane plantations.

這幅塗上赭色、黃色、灰色與白色顏料的壁畫是在去年被發現，它畫在秘魯拉利伯塔德區比魯省的15公尺×5公尺的泥磚結構的牆上，許多地方已被試圖擴大酪梨與甘蔗園的當地農夫破壞。

Experts believe the shrine was built by the pre-Columbian Cupisnique culture, which developed along Peru’s northern coast more than 3,000 years ago.

專家認為，這座寺廟建造於前哥倫布時期的庫比司尼克文明，該文明在3000多年前沿著秘魯北方海岸發展。

新聞辭典

identify：動詞，識別、鑑定、發現。例句：Lisa identified him as the man who had attacked her.（莉莎辨別出他是襲擊她的男子。）

fertility：名詞，肥沃、豐饒。例句：The productivity is heavily dependent on the fertility of the soil.（生產效率很大程度地取決於土壤的肥沃度。）

incredibly：副詞，極其。例句：He was incredibly angry because you didn’t keep your promise.（他極其生氣，因為你沒有遵守諾言。）

