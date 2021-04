中英對照讀新聞》Archaeologists identify 3,200-year-old temple mural of spider god in Peru 考古學家在秘魯發現3200年歷史的蜘蛛神寺廟壁畫

北秘魯的考古學家發現一幅3200年前,畫在一座古老土胚寺廟外的壁畫,該壁畫描繪一尊與雨及豐饒有關的蜘蛛神。(法新社)

2021/04/11 05:30

◎黃靖媗

Archaeologists in northern Peru have identified a 3,200-year-old mural painted on the side of an ancient adobe temple that is thought to depict a zoomorphic, knife-wielding spider god associated with rain and fertility.

考古學家在秘魯北部鑑定出一幅3200年前,畫在一座古老土胚寺廟側面的壁畫,該壁畫描繪一尊具動物形象、揮刀,並且與雨及豐饒有關的蜘蛛神。

The spider on the shrine is associated with water and was an incredibly important animal in pre-Columbian cultures.

神廟上的蜘蛛與水有關,且在前哥倫布時期的文化中,是極其重要的動物。

The mural – applied in ochre, yellow, grey and white paint to the wall of the 15m x 5m mud brick structure in the Virú province of Peru’s La Libertad region – was discovered last year after much of the site was destroyed by local farmers trying to extend their avocado and sugarcane plantations.

這幅塗上赭色、黃色、灰色與白色顏料的壁畫是在去年被發現,它畫在秘魯拉利伯塔德區比魯省的15公尺×5公尺的泥磚結構的牆上,許多地方已被試圖擴大酪梨與甘蔗園的當地農夫破壞。

Experts believe the shrine was built by the pre-Columbian Cupisnique culture, which developed along Peru’s northern coast more than 3,000 years ago.

專家認為,這座寺廟建造於前哥倫布時期的庫比司尼克文明,該文明在3000多年前沿著秘魯北方海岸發展。

新聞辭典

identify:動詞,識別、鑑定、發現。例句:Lisa identified him as the man who had attacked her.(莉莎辨別出他是襲擊她的男子。)

fertility:名詞,肥沃、豐饒。例句:The productivity is heavily dependent on the fertility of the soil.(生產效率很大程度地取決於土壤的肥沃度。)

incredibly:副詞,極其。例句:He was incredibly angry because you didn’t keep your promise.(他極其生氣,因為你沒有遵守諾言。)

