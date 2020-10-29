為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Pumpkin weighing 1,066 kilograms wins California contest 1066公斤重的南瓜在加州大賽稱霸

    吉恩格悉心栽培的1066公斤南瓜。 （美聯社）

    吉恩格悉心栽培的1066公斤南瓜。 （美聯社）

    2020/10/29 05:30

    ◎孫宇青

    Being cooped up at home due to the pandemic, a Minnesota horticulture teacher used the extra time to grow a massive pumpkin, which won this year’s Half Moon Bay pumpkin contest.

    由於疫情關係被困在家，（美國）明尼蘇達州一名園藝老師利用額外的時間栽植一顆巨大南瓜，贏得今年的「半月灣」南瓜大賽冠軍。

    Travis Gienger, 40, spent a lot of his free time in the pumpkin patch in his backyard, watering his plants up to 10 times a day and feeding and fertilizing them at least twice each day.

    40歲的崔維斯．吉恩格閒暇時，大多待在自家後院的南瓜田，每天為他的植物澆水多達10次，且至少施肥2次。

    He then drove it for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 47th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, where his winner came in at 2,350 pounds （or 1,066 kilograms）.

    他之後開車35小時載著這顆南瓜，去參加舊金山南部半月灣的第47屆世界南瓜重量大賽，親眼見證自己的努力得到回報，他的冠軍南瓜重達2350磅（約1066公斤）。

    The first-time pumpkin champ won $16,450, or $7 per pound. It was the second-heaviest ever weighed at the event.（AP）

    這位首度摘下南瓜大賽桂冠的得主，獲頒1萬6450美元（約48萬台幣）獎金，即每磅7美元（約202元台幣），為該大賽史上第二重。

    （美聯社）

    新聞辭典

    coop up：動詞片語，監禁。例句：Everyone in the town has been cooped up at home for a month.（該鎮所有人已被困在家1個月。）

    horticulture：名詞，園藝。例句：He ignored his parents’ anger and decided to major in horticulture in college.（他無視父母的怒火，決定在大學主修園藝學。）

    patch：名詞，小塊土地。例句：It is beyond expectation that there is a patch of garden behind the house.（屋後有一小塊花園，真是出乎意料。）

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    國際今日熱門
    被問如何讓中國為疫情付出代價 川普：不告訴你
    2020/10/28 07:31

    被問如何讓中國為疫情付出代價 川普：不告訴你

    杭特錄音檔曝光！ 美媒爆：承認與「中國間諜頭子」合作
    2020/10/28 07:58

    杭特錄音檔曝光！ 美媒爆：承認與「中國間諜頭子」合作

    國際宗教自由日 龐皮歐批中國試圖剷除所有宗教
    2020/10/28 07:31

    國際宗教自由日 龐皮歐批中國試圖剷除所有宗教

    SpaceX「星鏈」網路邀民眾測試 每月收99美元
    2020/10/28 09:55

    SpaceX「星鏈」網路邀民眾測試 每月收99美元

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播