中英對照讀新聞》Pumpkin weighing 1,066 kilograms wins California contest 1066公斤重的南瓜在加州大賽稱霸

吉恩格悉心栽培的1066公斤南瓜。 (美聯社)

2020/10/29 05:30

◎孫宇青

Being cooped up at home due to the pandemic, a Minnesota horticulture teacher used the extra time to grow a massive pumpkin, which won this year’s Half Moon Bay pumpkin contest.

由於疫情關係被困在家,(美國)明尼蘇達州一名園藝老師利用額外的時間栽植一顆巨大南瓜,贏得今年的「半月灣」南瓜大賽冠軍。

Travis Gienger, 40, spent a lot of his free time in the pumpkin patch in his backyard, watering his plants up to 10 times a day and feeding and fertilizing them at least twice each day.

40歲的崔維斯.吉恩格閒暇時,大多待在自家後院的南瓜田,每天為他的植物澆水多達10次,且至少施肥2次。

He then drove it for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 47th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, where his winner came in at 2,350 pounds (or 1,066 kilograms).

他之後開車35小時載著這顆南瓜,去參加舊金山南部半月灣的第47屆世界南瓜重量大賽,親眼見證自己的努力得到回報,他的冠軍南瓜重達2350磅(約1066公斤)。

The first-time pumpkin champ won $16,450, or $7 per pound. It was the second-heaviest ever weighed at the event.(AP)

這位首度摘下南瓜大賽桂冠的得主,獲頒1萬6450美元(約48萬台幣)獎金,即每磅7美元(約202元台幣),為該大賽史上第二重。

(美聯社)

新聞辭典

coop up:動詞片語,監禁。例句:Everyone in the town has been cooped up at home for a month.(該鎮所有人已被困在家1個月。)

horticulture:名詞,園藝。例句:He ignored his parents’ anger and decided to major in horticulture in college.(他無視父母的怒火,決定在大學主修園藝學。)

patch:名詞,小塊土地。例句:It is beyond expectation that there is a patch of garden behind the house.(屋後有一小塊花園,真是出乎意料。)

