中英對照讀新聞》Pumpkin weighing 1,066 kilograms wins California contest 1066公斤重的南瓜在加州大賽稱霸

吉恩格悉心栽培的1066公斤南瓜。 （美聯社）

2020/10/29 05:30

◎孫宇青

Being cooped up at home due to the pandemic, a Minnesota horticulture teacher used the extra time to grow a massive pumpkin, which won this year’s Half Moon Bay pumpkin contest.

由於疫情關係被困在家，（美國）明尼蘇達州一名園藝老師利用額外的時間栽植一顆巨大南瓜，贏得今年的「半月灣」南瓜大賽冠軍。

Travis Gienger, 40, spent a lot of his free time in the pumpkin patch in his backyard, watering his plants up to 10 times a day and feeding and fertilizing them at least twice each day.

40歲的崔維斯．吉恩格閒暇時，大多待在自家後院的南瓜田，每天為他的植物澆水多達10次，且至少施肥2次。

He then drove it for 35 hours to see his hard work pay off at the 47th World Championship Pumpkin Weigh-Off in Half Moon Bay, south of San Francisco, where his winner came in at 2,350 pounds （or 1,066 kilograms）.

他之後開車35小時載著這顆南瓜，去參加舊金山南部半月灣的第47屆世界南瓜重量大賽，親眼見證自己的努力得到回報，他的冠軍南瓜重達2350磅（約1066公斤）。

The first-time pumpkin champ won $16,450, or $7 per pound. It was the second-heaviest ever weighed at the event.（AP）

這位首度摘下南瓜大賽桂冠的得主，獲頒1萬6450美元（約48萬台幣）獎金，即每磅7美元（約202元台幣），為該大賽史上第二重。

（美聯社）

新聞辭典

coop up：動詞片語，監禁。例句：Everyone in the town has been cooped up at home for a month.（該鎮所有人已被困在家1個月。）

horticulture：名詞，園藝。例句：He ignored his parents’ anger and decided to major in horticulture in college.（他無視父母的怒火，決定在大學主修園藝學。）

patch：名詞，小塊土地。例句：It is beyond expectation that there is a patch of garden behind the house.（屋後有一小塊花園，真是出乎意料。）

