中英對照讀新聞》Canada’s Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handy 加拿大萬聖節不取消，但曲棍球棒可能派上用場

民眾在萬聖節往往百無禁忌,但今年在2019冠狀病毒疾病疫情籠罩下,恐得配合遵守社交距離等規定。(法新社檔案照)

2020/10/17 05:30

◎周虹汶

Canadian children can go trick-or-treating on Halloween despite being in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19, the country’s top health officials say, as long as they practice physical distancing, wear masks and wash their hands.

加拿大首席衛生官員說,儘管第二波2019冠狀病毒疾病正來襲,該國孩童可在萬聖節去玩「不給糖就搗蛋」的遊戲,只要他們保持肢體距離、戴口罩並洗手。

For parents, this year’s Halloween is truly a scary prospect, however, as coronavirus case numbers climb. Canada recorded 975 new infections on Monday, and the prime minister warned last week that the country is at a "tipping point" in its battle against a second surge.

對父母而言,今年的萬聖節真的一想到就嚇人,因冠狀病毒病例數正攀升。加拿大週一記錄到975人新感染,而總理上週警告該國正處於對抗第二波疫情的「臨界點」。

"We can have Halloween... It’s possible to give and receive candy safely," Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, told a news conference on Tuesday.

加拿大副首席公共衛生官哈沃德‧恩佐醫師週二在記者會上說,「我們可以有萬聖節……安全發送和接受糖果是可能的。」

"There are some really interesting ideas where people are handing out treats on the end of a hockey stick," added Dr. Theresa Tam, chief medical officer. "Pre-packaging your treats so people are not rummaging in a bowl of candies is actually important." (Reuters)

「有些真的很有趣的點子,包括民眾用曲棍球棒末端分發糖果」,首席醫療官員譚詠詩醫師補充道。「事先包好你的糖,人們這樣就不會在糖果碗裡亂翻,這點其實很重要。」(路透)

新聞辭典

come in handy:片語,指遲早有用。例句:This extra earnings came in very handy.(這筆額外收入正好派上用場。)

in the middle of:片語,指正忙於、在中間。例句:I am in the middle of something.(我剛好手邊有事。)

prospect:名詞,指發生好事情的可能性、前景、展望、景色;動詞,探勘。例句:There seems little prospect that this war will be over soon.(這場戰爭似乎不太可能很快平息。)

