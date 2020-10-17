中英對照讀新聞》Canada’s Halloween is not canceled, but a hockey stick could come in handy 加拿大萬聖節不取消，但曲棍球棒可能派上用場

民眾在萬聖節往往百無禁忌，但今年在2019冠狀病毒疾病疫情籠罩下，恐得配合遵守社交距離等規定。（法新社檔案照）

2020/10/17 05:30

◎周虹汶

Canadian children can go trick-or-treating on Halloween despite being in the middle of a second wave of COVID-19, the country’s top health officials say, as long as they practice physical distancing, wear masks and wash their hands.

加拿大首席衛生官員說，儘管第二波2019冠狀病毒疾病正來襲，該國孩童可在萬聖節去玩「不給糖就搗蛋」的遊戲，只要他們保持肢體距離、戴口罩並洗手。

請繼續往下閱讀...

For parents, this year’s Halloween is truly a scary prospect, however, as coronavirus case numbers climb. Canada recorded 975 new infections on Monday, and the prime minister warned last week that the country is at a "tipping point" in its battle against a second surge.

對父母而言，今年的萬聖節真的一想到就嚇人，因冠狀病毒病例數正攀升。加拿大週一記錄到975人新感染，而總理上週警告該國正處於對抗第二波疫情的「臨界點」。

"We can have Halloween... It’s possible to give and receive candy safely," Dr. Howard Njoo, Canada’s deputy chief public health officer, told a news conference on Tuesday.

加拿大副首席公共衛生官哈沃德‧恩佐醫師週二在記者會上說，「我們可以有萬聖節……安全發送和接受糖果是可能的。」

"There are some really interesting ideas where people are handing out treats on the end of a hockey stick," added Dr. Theresa Tam, chief medical officer. "Pre-packaging your treats so people are not rummaging in a bowl of candies is actually important." (Reuters)

「有些真的很有趣的點子，包括民眾用曲棍球棒末端分發糖果」，首席醫療官員譚詠詩醫師補充道。「事先包好你的糖，人們這樣就不會在糖果碗裡亂翻，這點其實很重要。」（路透）

新聞辭典

come in handy：片語，指遲早有用。例句：This extra earnings came in very handy.（這筆額外收入正好派上用場。）

in the middle of：片語，指正忙於、在中間。例句：I am in the middle of something.（我剛好手邊有事。）

prospect：名詞，指發生好事情的可能性、前景、展望、景色；動詞，探勘。例句：There seems little prospect that this war will be over soon.（這場戰爭似乎不太可能很快平息。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法