中英對照讀新聞》NYC restaurants can soon add a Covid-19 surcharge to customers’ bills 紐約市餐廳不久後可在客戶帳單上加收Covid-19附加費

新法案通過，美國紐約餐廳可合法收取武漢肺炎疫情附加費。（路透）

2020/10/05 05:30

◎陳成良

New York City diners may soon see a Covid-19 surcharge on their bills as the restaurant industry continues to hobble due to the coronavirus pandemic.

由於冠狀病毒大流行疫情，餐飲業的處境仍然艱難，紐約市的食客們可能很快就會在帳單上看到Covid-19（新型冠狀病毒病，武漢肺炎）附加費。

The New York City Council passed a bill on Wednesday 46-2 that would allow restaurants to charge as much as 10% on customers dining indoors or outdoors to help cover Covid-19 expenses.

紐約市議會週三以46票贊成、2票反對通過一項法案，允許餐廳向在室內或室外用餐的顧客收取最高10％的費用，以協助承擔Covid-19的開銷。

Labeled the "COVID-19 Recovery Charge," the surcharge does not add to the bill’s overall tax, nor applies to delivery or takeout orders. A restaurant implementing the surcharge is free to use the new funds however it likes, though it must also make it clear that the surcharge is not a substitute for a tip or gratuity for waitstaff.

這項附加費被稱為「COVID-19疫情恢復費」，不計入帳單的計稅總額，也不適用於外送和外帶訂單。收取「疫情恢復費」的餐廳可自由支配這筆錢，但必須釐清附加費不能替代服務員的小費或酬金。

新聞辭典

surcharge：名詞，指附加費用或罰款。例句：The express company made a surcharge for delivering the trunk.（快遞公司對運送這個大箱子收取額外費用。）

hobble：動詞，蹣跚、跛行、束縛。例句︰The president was hobbled by congressional resistance.（總統因國會抵制而受掣肘。）

gratuity：名詞，小費。例句：The guides sometimes receive gratuities from the tourists which supplement their salaries.（導遊有時候會收到旅客的小費，可以貼補薪水。）

