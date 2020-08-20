中英對照讀新聞》S. Korean tries washing money over virus fears, suffers loss 損失慘重 害怕病毒的南韓民眾「洗錢」

南韓民眾將鈔票放入洗衣機中清洗，不幸面目全非。（美聯社）

2020-08-20 05:30:00

◎孫宇青

Money laundering is not a good idea, as a South Korean found out when he or she put banknotes in a washing machine to remove possible traces of the coronavirus.

當一名南韓民眾將鈔票放入洗衣機，想洗掉可能殘留的冠狀病毒時，他／她發現「洗錢」不是個好辦法。

The person living in Ansan city, and only identified by family name Eom, placed an unspecified amount of 50,000-won bills in a washing machine.

這位住在安山市、僅知姓嚴的民眾，將不知數量的5萬韓元鈔票放入洗衣機。

Under bank rules on the exchange of damaged, mutilated and contaminated banknotes, the person was provided with the new currency totaling about 23 million won.

根據銀行的毀損、殘破及受污鈔票交換規定，該名民眾獲得總值約2300萬韓元（約62萬台幣）新鈔。

Bank official said the number of 50,000-won bills the bank exchanged at half value was 507. The bank doesn’t count the number of bills that it cannot exchange because damage is too big. It was said the loss was considerable.（AP）

銀行官員說，銀行以半價交換的5萬韓元鈔票有507張，但並未數算無法交換的鈔票數量，因為損壞太嚴重。據說，損失很可觀。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

unspecified：形容詞，未詳述的。例句：He shut the shop for an unspecified reason.（他沒有說明原因就關店了。）

mutilate：動詞，使傷殘、毀壞。例句：It has been three years since he was mutilated in an accident.（自他因意外導致身體殘缺後，已過了3年。）

contaminate：動詞，污染。例句：We will not allow nuclear waste to contaminate the environment.（我們不會容許核廢料污染環境。）

