國際

中英對照讀新聞》A taste of democracy: South Korea’s 16-year fight for a green onion breakfast cereal 民主的滋味：南韓為青蔥口味的穀物早餐奮戰16年

南韓民眾2004年投票愛戴的家樂氏「格格脆」青蔥口味終於在16年後上市。（路透檔案照）

南韓民眾2004年投票愛戴的家樂氏「格格脆」青蔥口味終於在16年後上市。（路透檔案照）

2020-07-04 05:30:00

◎周虹汶

It is being hailed as a major win for democracy in South Korea.

它被譽為南韓民主的重大勝利。

The limited edition of the Chex cereal sold out within two days when it hit online stores, following years of almost ceaseless campaigning by enthusiasts.

在愛好者幾乎多年不停奮戰後，限量版「格格脆」穀片於網路商店上市時，2天內售罄。

The long road to the cereal aisle began in 2004 when Kellogg’s Korea launched a light-hearted marketing campaign for Chex, a five-grain cereal, asking South Koreans to vote on a new flavour.

這條前往穀片貨架通道的漫漫長路始於2004年，當時南韓家樂氏為5種穀類的「格格脆」穀片展開一場輕鬆的行銷活動，請南韓人投票選新口味。

The PR stunt was meant to end in an easy victory for sweet Cheki. But the people did not agree.

這個宣傳噱頭本來打算讓甜的「雀奇」輕取，但民眾並不同意。

Votes for Chaka surged past those for Cheki, catching Kellogg’s unawares. Citing multiple votes by individuals, the company halted online voting, threw out duplicate votes and declared Cheki the winner.

投給「雀卡」的票大幅超越「雀奇」，讓家樂氏措手不及。這家公司當時指有人重複投票，停止網路投票、排除重複選票，然後宣告「雀奇」是贏家。

Chaka fans cried foul, and decried Cheki’s subsequent 16-year rule as that of an illegitimate tyrant.

「雀卡」的粉絲抱怨連連，譴責「雀奇」後續16年的統治是非法暴君。

Chaka’s success was so momentous that on the day it was announced earlier this month it surged past North Korea’s bombing of an inter-Korean liaison office to become the top trending topic on South Korean social media. （Reuters）

「雀卡」的成功如此重大，以至於本月稍早宣布的那一天，消息還蓋過北韓炸毀南北共同聯絡事務所一事，成為南韓社群媒體的熱門話題第一名。（路透）

新聞辭典

hail：名詞，指冰雹、歡呼、打招呼；動詞，指下冰雹、呼喊、招呼、喝采、擁立。例句：I’m going to be late! Please hail a taxi for me. （我要遲到了！請幫我叫個計程車。）

aisle：名詞，指客機、電影院、教堂座席間的走道，或商店貨架間的通道。例句：Would you like an aisle seat or would you prefer to be by the window?（你想要靠走道的座位還是靠窗？）

throw out：片語動詞，指無意間透露、暗示、不予考慮、扔掉、逐出。例句：His proposal was not really thrown out.（他的提案還沒真的被否決。）

