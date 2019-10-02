《中英對照讀新聞》100 and 102-year-old couple get married, "We fell in love with each other" 100歲和102歲情侶結婚：「我們戀愛了」

2019-10-02

◎管淑平

John and Phyllis Cook were the talk of the Kingston Residence in Sylvania on Thursday.

約翰和菲麗絲．庫克夫婦週四成為席凡尼亞金斯頓養老院的話題。

The two had been dating for about a year when they went to get their marriage license on Wednesday. They ended up just having their wedding right there.

這兩人交往約1年，週三去申請結婚許可，結果就在當場結婚。

"It wasn’t the plan, but we got here and they said we could marry you here. I said ’good, let’s get it over with," said John Cook.

約翰．庫克說，「原本的計畫不是這樣，但是我們到了那裡，他們說我們現在就能為你們證婚，我說『好啊，就結了吧』。」

It wasn’t a rash decision： They had been dating for about a year before they tied the knot.

這不是輕率的決定。他們結為連理之前，已經交往約1年。

"I know you think that may be a little bit far-fetched for somebody our age, but we fell in love with each other," Phyllis Cook said.

「我知道你會想，對於像我們這種年紀的人來說，這或許有點令人難以置信，但是我們愛上了彼此」，菲麗絲．庫克說。

"We were just compatible in a whole lot of ways, found ourselves enjoying each other’s company," added John.

「我們在很多方面都非常合得來，發覺很喜歡彼此作伴」，約翰補充說道。

新聞辭典

be the talk of somewhere：片語，成為某地或場所人們談論話題。例句：The brutal murder of a young girl has become the talk of the neighbourhood.（這起兇殘殺害一名小女孩的案件，已經成為街頭巷尾談論的話題。）

​far-fetched：形容詞，牽強的，令人難以置信的。例句：He made up a far-fetched excuse for being late.（他為遲到編了一個牽強的藉口。）

compatible：形容詞，可和諧共存的，相容的（尤其指電腦系統）。例句：The two systems are not compatible with each other.（這兩套系統彼此不相容。）

約翰和菲麗絲合照。（取自Kingston Residence Of Sylvania臉書）

