《中英對照讀新聞》Glowing ’Blue Tears’ in China’s Seas Are Growing－中國沿海的發光「藍眼淚」正在擴張

2019-06-24

◎劉宜庭

On summer nights, the waters surrounding Taiwan’s Matsu Islands cast an eerie blue glow. The phenomenon, known as China’s "blue tears," is actually caused by a bloom of tiny, bioluminescent creatures called dinoflagellates.

台灣馬祖周邊水域在夏季夜晚會投射出一種怪異的藍光。這種特殊現象被稱為中國「藍眼淚」，實際上是由一種微小發光生物「渦鞭藻」的藻華現象所引起。

The bloom in the East China Sea may be beautiful, but it’s also toxic. And it’s growing bigger every year, a recent study finds.

中國東海的這種藻華很美，但它也是有毒的。而且最近一項研究發現，這種現象每年都在擴張。

By analyzing nearly 1,000 satellite images from the past 19 years, the researchers were able to identify a signature unique to blue tears － the wavelengths of light reflected by this particular creature, but not others.

研究人員藉由分析將近1000張過去19年拍攝的衛星影像，掌握「藍眼淚」的辨識特徵，即這種與眾不同的特定生物所反射出的光波長。

The cause of blue tears isn’t certain, but the researchers think pollution from agriculture that funnels down the Yangtze River plays a major role.

造成「藍眼淚」的因素未有定論，但研究人員認為流經長江的農業污染是關鍵。

《新聞辭典》

dinoflagellates：名詞，渦鞭藻、甲藻、腰鞭毛藻。例句：The dinoflagellates actually aren’t toxic themselves.（渦鞭藻本身其實沒有毒。）

toxic：形容詞，有毒的。例句：As marine creatures eat toxic algae, they release ammonia and other chemicals that poison the water around them.（一旦海洋生物吃下有毒的藻類，牠們將會釋放出氨及其他化學物質，毒害周邊水域。）

water：名詞，水、水域；動詞，澆水、加水。例句：The oxygen in the surrounding waters is so low that many animals can die.（周邊水域的含氧量低到足以導致許多動物死亡。）

