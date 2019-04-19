中英對照讀新聞》Will shake-up at London embassy leave Assange out in the cold? 倫敦大使館的人事改組會導致阿山吉無人聞問嗎？

2019-04-19

◎張沛元

The Ecuadorian government has removed its ambassador to the UK, sparking speculation over Julian Assange’s future at the diplomatic mission there.

厄瓜多政府已將派駐英國的大使解職，引發對滯留於該外交使館的朱利安．阿山吉的未來的猜測。

The 47-year-old founder of WikiLeaks moved into the Ecuadorian Embassy in central London in 2012 while wanted for questioning over sexual assault allegations in Sweden. Assange maintained his innocence and claimed the charges were nothing more than an attempt to extradite him to the United States.

這名47歲的爆料網站「維基解密」創辦人2012年時因在瑞典被控性侵而遭通緝以便接受偵訊時，搬進位於（英國）倫敦市中心的厄瓜多大使館。阿山吉堅稱無辜，並稱這些指控不過是企圖要將他引渡到美國。

Ambassador Carlos Abad Ortiz was forced to leave his post, according to an executive decree signed by Ecuadorian President Lenin Moreno and published Wednesday. The envoy had been in charge of the diplomatic mission since 2015 and had been an influential figure regarding Assange’s future.

根據厄瓜多總統利寧．莫雷諾簽署、週三（譯註：2018年11月21日）發布的一項行政命令，（厄瓜多駐英國）大使卡羅斯．阿貝德．歐提茲被迫去職。歐提茲自2015年起帶領厄國駐英外交使節團，在攸關阿山吉的未來的決策上具有舉足輕重的影響力。

新聞辭典

shakeup：名詞，調整，改組。例句：President Donald Trump said Monday that it’s likely there will be a shakeup of his Cabinet after the midterm elections, though he declined to elaborate on any changes aside from filling the vacant U.N. ambassador post.（美國總統唐納．川普週一表示，他可能會在期中選舉過後進行內閣改組，但他不願對除了填補駐聯合國大使遺缺以外的任何職位變動多做說明。）

leave someone out in the cold：慣用語，冷落（某人），把（某人）晾在一邊。例句：She was left out in the cold at the party.（她在派對上被當成空氣。）

nothing more than：慣用語，僅僅。

