艾多根批跟希特勒沒兩樣 納坦雅胡回擊：你最沒資格說教

以色列總理納坦雅胡（見圖）在社群平台發文反擊土耳其總統艾多根，稱艾多根最沒有資格說教。（法新社）

2023/12/28 23:28

劉晉仁／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕土耳其總統艾多根（Recep Tayyip Erdogan）27日痛批以色列總理納坦雅胡（Benjamin Netanyahu）與納粹德國領導人希特勒（Adolf Hitler）沒兩樣，這段話讓以色列政界大為不滿，引來納坦雅胡與以色列總統赫爾佐格（Isaac Herzog）在社群平台發文反擊，稱艾多根的論述「傷害了每一位猶太人」。

納坦雅胡今日在X平台（舊稱為推特）PO文表示：「艾多根，他對庫德族人實施種族屠殺，又保有監禁反對派記者的世界紀錄，他是最沒資格教我們什麼是道德的人。」

納坦雅胡文中又提到，「以色列國防軍，這支世界上最為品行端正的軍隊正在作戰，以殲滅世界上最為可惡的殘暴恐怖組織，即哈瑪斯-伊斯蘭國（Hamas-ISIS），這個組織犯下了危害人類罪，艾多根卻讚揚他們，招待他們的領導人。」

以色列總統赫爾佐格也對艾多根的評論不太滿意，他也在X平台發文說：「在全體人類的歷史上，納粹大屠殺最為恐怖與罪大惡極，他（艾多根）的話語深深冒犯了世界上每位猶太人，以及數百萬猶太人死於納粹之手的那段記憶。」

