艾多根批跟希特勒沒兩樣 納坦雅胡回擊：你最沒資格說教

2023/12/28 23:28

劉晉仁／核稿編輯

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕土耳其總統艾多根（Recep Tayyip Erdogan）27日痛批以色列總理納坦雅胡（Benjamin Netanyahu）與納粹德國領導人希特勒（Adolf Hitler）沒兩樣，這段話讓以色列政界大為不滿，引來納坦雅胡與以色列總統赫爾佐格（Isaac Herzog）在社群平台發文反擊，稱艾多根的論述「傷害了每一位猶太人」。

納坦雅胡今日在X平台（舊稱為推特）PO文表示：「艾多根，他對庫德族人實施種族屠殺，又保有監禁反對派記者的世界紀錄，他是最沒資格教我們什麼是道德的人。」

請繼續往下閱讀...

納坦雅胡文中又提到，「以色列國防軍，這支世界上最為品行端正的軍隊正在作戰，以殲滅世界上最為可惡的殘暴恐怖組織，即哈瑪斯-伊斯蘭國（Hamas-ISIS），這個組織犯下了危害人類罪，艾多根卻讚揚他們，招待他們的領導人。」

以色列總統赫爾佐格也對艾多根的評論不太滿意，他也在X平台發文說：「在全體人類的歷史上，納粹大屠殺最為恐怖與罪大惡極，他（艾多根）的話語深深冒犯了世界上每位猶太人，以及數百萬猶太人死於納粹之手的那段記憶。」

Erdogan, who is committing genocide against the Kurds and who holds the world record for imprisoning journalists who oppose his regime, is the last person who can preach morality to us.



The IDF, which is the most moral army in the world, is fighting to eliminate the most…