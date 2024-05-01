中英對照讀新聞》Russian ’disinformation’ hyped Paris bedbug scare, French minister says 俄羅斯「假資訊」誇大巴黎床蝨恐慌，法國部長說

巴黎除蟲人員抓到的床蝨。（路透）

2024/05/01 05:30

◎管淑平

A bedbug scare in Paris last autumn that grabbed headlines across the globe was artificially amplified by social media accounts linked to Russian "disinformation" activities, a French minister said on Friday.

上個秋季成為全球頭條的一場巴黎床蝨恐慌，是被和俄羅斯「假資訊」行動有關聯的社群媒體帳號人為放大的，法國一名部長週五說。

"The bedbug polemic was in a very large part amplified by accounts linked to the Kremlin, and they even created a false link between the arrival of Ukrainian refuges and the spread of bedbugs," French European affairs minister Jean-Noel Barrot told TF1 television.

法國歐洲事務部長尚—諾爾‧巴霍向TF1電視台說，「這場床蝨論戰，很大一部份是被和克里姆林宮有關聯的帳號放大，他們甚至捏造烏克蘭難民入境和床蝨蔓延之間的連結」。

After social media users published footage of the insects crawling around in high-speed trains and the Paris metro, French and foreign media widely reported on the scare.

在社群媒體用戶發表這些蟲子在高鐵和巴黎捷運四處爬的影像後，法國和外國媒體廣泛報導了這場驚慌。

Asked if the government believes Russian accounts had "orchestrated" the panic, Barrot did not confirm, saying instead the disinformation campaign "amplified" an existing scare with the aim of creating a sentiment of insecurity. (Reuters)

被問到政府是否相信，俄羅斯帳號「策劃」這起恐慌，巴霍並未證實，但他說這場假資訊行動，帶著製造一種不安情緒的目的，「放大了」既有的恐懼。（路透）

新聞辭典

hype：動詞或名詞，炒作，大幅宣揚。例句：The singer is being hyped as a rising star.（這名歌手被大肆宣傳是前景可期的新星。）

orchestrate：動詞，精心安排或策劃。例句：The notorious terrorist group orchestrated the attack.（這個惡名昭彰的恐怖團體策劃了這起攻擊。）

