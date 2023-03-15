為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    叛國者死！ 梅利托波爾交通部門負責人 遭汽車炸彈暗殺身亡

    梅利托波爾主要交通部門的負責人特卡奇（Ivan Tkach）被烏克蘭敵後游擊隊以炸彈暗殺，最後送醫不治。（圖擷自推特）

    2023/03/15 14:51

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭戰爭持續中，有少數烏克蘭人選擇與侵略者站在同一陣線，出賣自己的同胞換取利益，有消息指出梅利托波爾主要交通部門的負責人特卡奇（Ivan Tkach）被烏克蘭敵後游擊隊以炸彈暗殺，最後送醫不治。

    關注俄烏戰況的推特帳號「NOEL reports」在推特PO出2支影片，第1支影片拍攝者不遠處有輛汽車冒出濃烈的火舌與黑煙，第2支影片則是消防人員在對1輛汽車殘骸持續噴水，附近有一些民眾正在圍觀。

    「NOEL reports」在第1則影片中表示「在梅利托波爾（Melitopol）1輛汽車在市中心爆炸，讓我們祈禱它帶走了一個俄羅斯合作者」；第2則影片中表示「由於梅利托波爾的爆炸事件，叛徒特卡奇在醫院中死亡，他是俄羅斯佔領者當局任命的梅利托波爾主要交通部門的負責人，負責該城市的交通。」

