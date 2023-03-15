叛國者死！ 梅利托波爾交通部門負責人 遭汽車炸彈暗殺身亡

2023/03/15 14:51

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯出兵侵略烏克蘭戰爭持續中，有少數烏克蘭人選擇與侵略者站在同一陣線，出賣自己的同胞換取利益，有消息指出梅利托波爾主要交通部門的負責人特卡奇（Ivan Tkach）被烏克蘭敵後游擊隊以炸彈暗殺，最後送醫不治。

關注俄烏戰況的推特帳號「NOEL reports」在推特PO出2支影片，第1支影片拍攝者不遠處有輛汽車冒出濃烈的火舌與黑煙，第2支影片則是消防人員在對1輛汽車殘骸持續噴水，附近有一些民眾正在圍觀。

「NOEL reports」在第1則影片中表示「在梅利托波爾（Melitopol）1輛汽車在市中心爆炸，讓我們祈禱它帶走了一個俄羅斯合作者」；第2則影片中表示「由於梅利托波爾的爆炸事件，叛徒特卡奇在醫院中死亡，他是俄羅斯佔領者當局任命的梅利托波爾主要交通部門的負責人，負責該城市的交通。」

In Melitopol, a car exploded in the city center. Let's pray it took a collaborator away ???? Waiting for more info. pic.twitter.com/LhlkIawzu1

Bingo. Traitor Ivan Tkach died in the hospital as a result of the explosion in Melitopol. Tkach was head of the main transportation company in Melitopol and in charge of the city's transport. He was appointed by the occupying administration.



Good riddance. https://t.co/0icbEjhoxm pic.twitter.com/pqBIJTOZ79