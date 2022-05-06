前線教學！烏克蘭超狂教授 戰場上視訊授課

2022/05/06 20:26

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕烏克蘭國防部今（6）日在官方推特（Twitter）上po出了一張非常有趣的照片：一名大學教授正在掩體內用手機為學生們講課，不過這名教授當時全副武裝，而且地點還是在戰場上的壕溝內。

根據烏克蘭外交部的介紹，這名上了戰場還不忘授業解惑的可敬人士名為杉多爾（Fedir Shandor），他擁有哲學博士學位，任職於烏克蘭烏日霍羅德國家大學（Uzhgorod National University），也是外喀爾巴阡州旅遊組織的主席。

烏克蘭國防部表示，杉多爾出身於匈牙利，雖然戰場距離他的家有1000公里之遙，但杉多爾仍然自願參戰，「這就是歐洲文明值得驕傲的模樣。」

This is Prof. Fedir Shandor, giving a lecture to students. An ethnic Hungarian from the westernmost part of ????????. A serviceman of the #UaArmy who has volunteered to defend ???????? and is currently serving 1,000 km from his home. This is what the pride of European civilization looks like pic.twitter.com/bA8Bsd31pY