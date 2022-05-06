為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    前線教學！烏克蘭超狂教授 戰場上視訊授課

    一身戎裝的杉多爾教授抽空幫學生們講課。（擷取自烏克蘭外交部推特）

    2022/05/06 20:26

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕烏克蘭國防部今（6）日在官方推特（Twitter）上po出了一張非常有趣的照片：一名大學教授正在掩體內用手機為學生們講課，不過這名教授當時全副武裝，而且地點還是在戰場上的壕溝內。

    根據烏克蘭外交部的介紹，這名上了戰場還不忘授業解惑的可敬人士名為杉多爾（Fedir Shandor），他擁有哲學博士學位，任職於烏克蘭烏日霍羅德國家大學（Uzhgorod National University），也是外喀爾巴阡州旅遊組織的主席。

    烏克蘭國防部表示，杉多爾出身於匈牙利，雖然戰場距離他的家有1000公里之遙，但杉多爾仍然自願參戰，「這就是歐洲文明值得驕傲的模樣。」

