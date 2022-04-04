砲轟「布查大屠殺」駭人聽聞！加拿大總理：俄國應對此負責

2022/04/04 09:50

〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯進犯烏克蘭邁入第40天，隨著烏克蘭收復首都基輔州（Kyiv）的周邊區域，俄軍在基輔西北方的小鎮布查（Bucha）屠殺平民的暴行也隨之曝光。對此，加拿大總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）稍早也發聲怒轟此舉「駭人聽聞」，呼籲應對俄國究責。

據《半島電視台》報導，針對俄軍在布查進行大屠殺一事，加拿大總理杜魯道稍早在推特發文指出：「我們強烈譴責（俄軍）於烏克蘭殺害平民的行為，我們承諾繼續對俄國政權究責，並將竭盡所能地支持烏國人民。」

杜魯道補充：「那些需對此駭人聽聞攻擊（事件）負起責任者，將被繩之以法。」

We strongly condemn the murder of civilians in Ukraine, remain committed to holding the Russian regime accountable, and will continue to do everything we can to support the people of Ukraine. Those responsible for these egregious and appalling attacks will be brought to justice. https://t.co/YDwJ0n693m