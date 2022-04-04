為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

請至Edge官網下載 請至FireFox官網下載 請至Google官網下載
晴時多雲

自由電子報
自由影音
即時 熱門 政治 社會 生活 國際 地方 蒐奇
財經 娛樂 藝文 汽車 時尚 體育 3 C 評論 玩咖 食譜 健康 地產 專區 服務
自由電子報APP 自由電子報粉絲團 自由電子報Line 熱門新訊
    限制級
    您即將進入之新聞內容 需滿18歲 方可瀏覽。
    未滿18歲
    或不同意本條款離開離開
    我同意
    我已年滿18歲進入進入
    根據「電腦網路內容分級處理辦法」修正條文第六條第三款規定，已於網站首頁或各該限制級網頁，依台灣網站分級推廣基金會規定作標示。 台灣網站分級推廣基金會（TICRF）網站：http://www.ticrf.org.tw
    首頁　>　國際

    砲轟「布查大屠殺」駭人聽聞！加拿大總理：俄國應對此負責

    加拿大總理杜魯道。（路透）

    加拿大總理杜魯道。（路透）

    2022/04/04 09:50

    〔即時新聞／綜合報導〕俄羅斯進犯烏克蘭邁入第40天，隨著烏克蘭收復首都基輔州（Kyiv）的周邊區域，俄軍在基輔西北方的小鎮布查（Bucha）屠殺平民的暴行也隨之曝光。對此，加拿大總理杜魯道（Justin Trudeau）稍早也發聲怒轟此舉「駭人聽聞」，呼籲應對俄國究責。

    《半島電視台》報導，針對俄軍在布查進行大屠殺一事，加拿大總理杜魯道稍早在推特發文指出：「我們強烈譴責（俄軍）於烏克蘭殺害平民的行為，我們承諾繼續對俄國政權究責，並將竭盡所能地支持烏國人民。」

    杜魯道補充：「那些需對此駭人聽聞攻擊（事件）負起責任者，將被繩之以法。」

    不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎　 點我下載APP　 按我看活動辦法

    相關新聞
    烏軍擊退俄軍6次進攻 俄首席談判代表稱未達到兩國領袖會面程度（不斷更新）
    2022/04/03 21:01

    烏軍擊退俄軍6次進攻 俄首席談判代表稱未達到兩國領袖會面程度（不斷更新）
    烏軍參謀總部：俄軍飛彈、空襲強度「明顯下降」
    2022/04/03 15:43

    烏軍參謀總部：俄軍飛彈、空襲強度「明顯下降」

    置產回歸蛋黃區 捷運1分鐘最搶手
    烏軍︰烏東再次告捷 擊退俄軍6次進攻
    2022/04/03 15:06

    烏軍︰烏東再次告捷 擊退俄軍6次進攻
    烏國平民反擊！ 俄軍吃「加料」餅乾中毒亡 500人酒精中毒住院
    2022/04/03 14:09

    烏國平民反擊！ 俄軍吃「加料」餅乾中毒亡 500人酒精中毒住院

    三菱電機：超靜音空調 整合高效電漿淨化
    俄羅斯制裁加拿大政要 杜魯道等313人遭禁止入境俄國
    2022/03/16 07:37

    俄羅斯制裁加拿大政要 杜魯道等313人遭禁止入境俄國
    國際今日熱門

    網友回應

    此網頁已閒置超過5分鐘，請點擊透明黑底或右下角 Ｘ 鈕。

    熱門推播