《TAIPEI TIMES》 ‘Hai Kun’ sea trials to include deep diving tests

The prototype submarine “Hai Kun” conducts a sea trial in Kaohsiung yesterday. Photo: CNA

By Aaron Tu and William Hetherington / Staff reporter, with staff writer and CNA

Taiwan’s indigenous submarine prototype, the Hai Kun （Narwhal, 海鯤）, is aiming for delivery to the navy later this year, while two upgraded Chien Lung-class submarines are expected to undergo combat-system validation next year, significantly enhancing the navy’s undersea warfare capabilities.

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The Hai Kun departed from the Port of Kaohsiung yesterday morning for its latest round of sea trials, including diving tests.

It would be the submarine’s 15th sea trial and ninth submerged navigation test, the Military News Agency reported.

The tests came after a sea trial scheduled for Friday that was postponed due to poor weather conditions.

Shipbuilder CSBC Corp, Taiwan （台灣國際造船） has been accumulating fines since missing its deadline in November last year due to “testing delays,” but indicated in February that it hoped to deliver the submarine to the navy this month.

Minister of National Defense Wellington Koo （顧立雄） yesterday reiterated that testing would proceed according to established procedures, with safety and quality taking precedence and with the aim of meeting defense capability requirements.

Military expert Chi Tung-yun （紀東昀） said that testing requires the collection of key performance parameters, and that minimizing environmental variables helps ensure greater accuracy in the data obtained.

Hai Kun’s upcoming tests include highly anticipated seaworthiness and deep-diving trials, including overnight evaluations, Chi said.

If the submarine successfully completes those remaining tests, delivery could likely take place anytime between next month and September, he added.

The Chien Lung （劍龍） class consists of two submarines built in the Netherlands for Taiwan in the 1980s — the Hai Lung （Sea Dragon, 海龍） and the Hai Hu（Sea Tiger, 海虎） — which form Taiwan’s submarine fleet.

The vessels are modified versions of the Dutch navy’s Zwaardvis-class submarines, which were themselves derived from the US-built Barbel-class design. They are expected to be gradually replaced by submarines built under Taiwan’s Indigenous Defense Submarine program.

According to Ministry of National Defense documents and Legislative Yuan budget reports, both submarines have undergone extensive modernization, including upgrades to combat-management, sonar, fire-control, communications and navigation systems, as well as the integration of new torpedo weapons.

The Hai Lung has completed its upgrades and sea trials, while major work on the Hai Hu has also been completed. Both submarines are expected to undergo combat-system validation and operational assessments next year.

The upgrades coincide with the expected delivery of US-made MK 48 Mod 6 Advanced Technology heavyweight torpedoes, which are scheduled to begin arriving next year. The MK 48 is the primary heavyweight torpedo used by the US Navy, and offers greater speed, range and guidance capabilities than the German-made SUT torpedoes currently used by Taiwan’s navy.

According to publicly available specifications, the MK 48 Mod 6 is about 5.8m, 533mm in circumference and weighs more than 1.6 tonnes. It carries a high explosive warhead weighing about 295kg, can travel at 55 knots （101.9kph） and has a range of more than 38km. Military analysts have described the weapon as a significant improvement over the SUT torpedo in terms of range, accuracy and destructive power.

The navy is scheduled to receive 28 MK 48 Mod 6 warshot torpedoes over the next two years, with training torpedoes already delivered. The MK 48 is expected to become a key weapon for the Hai Lung, Hai Hu and Hai Kun.

Chungshan Institute of Science and Technology president Lee Shih-chiang （李世強） told lawmakers that the upgraded Hai Lung has successfully completed qualification testing using SUT and MK 48 training torpedoes. The arrival of the new torpedoes and the completion of the Chien Lung-class upgrade program are expected to substantially strengthen Taiwan’s undersea deterrence capabilities, as it continues to expand and modernize its submarine fleet.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

An illustration shows a submarine firing an MK48 MOD6 AT heavyweight torpedo. Photo courtesy of Raytheon Co

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