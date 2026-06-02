《TAIPEI TIMES》 Computex eyes record foreign participation

Taiwan External Trade Development Council chairman James Huang speaks at an event in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

‘AI TOGETHER’: While Silicon Valley might be the ‘brain’ of AI, the ‘body,’ ‘muscles’ and ‘nervous system’ that support it are in Taiwan, the TAITRA head said

By Meryl Kao / Staff reporter

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This year’s Computex Taipei trade show has achieved record highs in scale and international participation, one of the event’s organizers, Taiwan External Trade Development Council （TAITRA, 外貿協會）, said yesterday.

More than 30,000 registered buyers are expected at the show, nearly half of whom are from overseas, council chairman James Huang （黃志芳） said.

In addition to creating business opportunities, the event is also expected to inject momentum into Taiwan’s artificial intelligence （AI）, semiconductor, and information and communications technology industries, he said.

Themed “AI Together,” this year’s Computex features more than 1,500 exhibitors from 33 countries or regions, occupying about 6,000 booths.

The event focuses on three core areas: AI and computing, robotics and mobility, and next-generation technologies, Huang said.

Comparing the three areas to the human body, he said that AI and computing would serve as the “brain” of society in the future, responsible for decisionmaking and computing.

Robotics and mobility would function as the “body,” carrying out tasks, while next-generation communications technologies, such as 6G and low Earth orbit satellites, would act as the “nervous system,” transmitting information, he said.

While the “brain” of global AI might be in Silicon Valley, the “body,” “muscles” and “nervous system” that support it are in Taiwan, Huang added.

AI has become an indispensable tool in daily life, and its use would only continue to increase and “grow exponentially,” he said.

As AI applications are more widely adopted, demand for computing power, chips and related infrastructure is expected to continue rising, Huang said.

AI is unlikely to become a bubble, he added.

Computex-driven business opportunities could also help push Taiwan’s stock market to new highs after the benchmark TAIEX closed at a record high of 45,337.91 points yesterday, he said.

Computex opens today and runs until Friday at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center’s Halls 1 and 2.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

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