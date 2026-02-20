《TAIPEI TIMES》Isolating Taiwan would be ‘global catastrophe’: Pelosi

Former US House speaker Nancy Pelosi addresses the Berlin World Forum via teleconference yesterday. Photo: CNA

Staff writer, with CNA

Any effort to isolate Taiwan would amount to a “global catastrophe” with economic, strategic and moral consequences, former US House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi said at The World Forum in Berlin yesterday, as she called on democracies to act in concert to deter authoritarian expansion.

Speaking via video link, Pelosi said that Ukraine and Taiwan are “two chapters of the same story,” with authoritarian regimes testing whether the international community will allow the global order to be changed by force and freedom to be suppressed through intimidation.

As a vibrant democracy and a key engine of the global economy, Taiwan’s very existence refutes the claim that freedom is incompatible with Chinese culture, she said.

Any attempt to isolate, coerce or invade Taiwan, would not simply be a regional issue, but would trigger a global catastrophe — economically, strategically and morally, she said.

Pelosi urged people not to look the other way in the face of aggression, adding that deterrence should not be mistaken for provocation and that the goal of defending Taiwan is to prevent conflict, not invite it.

Democracies will endure only if they act decisively and in unison, guided by clear moral conviction, she said.

The World Forum, organized by the Berlin-based Cinema for Peace Foundation focuses on issues including democracy, peace and global security.

This year, the forum featured a Taiwan workshop, bringing together lawmakers from Europe and the US, as well as representatives of civil society groups, to examine Taiwan’s role in global security.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

