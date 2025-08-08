《TAIPEI TIMES》 Atayal fishers allowed back at Shihmen Reserve

Boats are moored at Shihmen Reservoir in Taoyuan on July 6. Photo: Lee Jung-ping, Taipei Times

2025/08/08 03:00

HERITAGE: Calling it a historic breakthrough, an official from Taoyuan said that permitting fishing would help Atayal pass on traditional customs

By Lee Jung-ping and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

請繼續往下閱讀...

Atayal are temporarily permitted to practice traditional fishing at Shihmen Reservoir （石門水庫） starting from Wednesday, following a pause on a ban that began more than 60 years ago.

Water Resource Agency Northern Region Water Resources Office Deputy Director-General Kuo Yao-cheng （郭耀程） said the office is holding a one-month trial to facilitate the continuation of indigenous traditions, as long they do not affect water quality.

The office conditionally approved Atayal to use a portion of the reservoir for ancestral ceremonies under the Regulations Managing the Hunting and Capture of Fishery during Indigenous Ceremonies in the Area of the Shihmen Reservoir （石門水庫蓄水範圍原住民祭儀期間獵捕魚類管理要點）, passed on May 28.

Atayal may fish in the area from Shihsiouping （石秀坪） in the upstream section of Dahan River （大漢溪） to the mouth of the river on the left bank of the reservoir, Kuo said.

The list of people permitted to fish would be reviewed once a year, he said, adding that only fishing rods would be permitted, limited to one rod per fisher.

The office is to review the results of the trial in June next year to assess the timing and method of how to open the area to the public, he said.

Taoyuan Fusing District （復興） Office Director Su Tsuo-hsi （蘇佐璽） said the office was glad to see a historic breakthrough on the issue.

It collaborated with the Taoyuan Department of Indigenous Affairs to organize an immersive experience event centered on traditional Atayal fishing rituals at Kuei Huei Pier, which opened on Wednesday with a ceremony presided over by community elders.

“We hope that all villagers and visitors will experience fishing, which symbolizes coexistence with nature, and embodies the cultural wisdom of when and how to catch fish,” Su said.

Taoyuan City Councilor Su Wen-en （蘇偉恩） said Atayal used to live off the mountains and rivers, but were either driven off or punished with fines, preventing them from fishing on their ancestral land.

He said village residents in the six regions allowed to fish within the Shihmen Reservoir were overjoyed to know that they would be able to pass on Atayal fishing traditions.

新聞來源：TAIPEI TIMES

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法