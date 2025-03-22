《TAIPEI TIMES》Chen Chieh-hsien signs record NT$200 million deal with Uni-Lions

Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions’ Chen Chieh-hsien is pictured in an undated photograph. Photo courtesy of the CPBL

2025/03/22 03:00

Staff writer, with CNA

The Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions of Taiwan’s Chinese Professional Baseball League （CPBL） announced yesterday it has resigned star outfielder Chen Chieh-hsien （陳傑憲） to a record-breaking new contract worth NT$200 million （US$6.06 million）.

The Uni-Lions confirmed yesterday that the contract will pay Chen, a five-time CPBL all-star, a monthly salary of NT$1.4 million over 10 years as well as incentives and bonuses worth NT$32 million, bringing the total value of the deal to NT$200 million.

The team said it began negotiating with Chen’s agent at the end of last season, and it decided on the record contract to reflect Chen’s performance and value.

The Tainan-based organization had been working to keep Chen on the team “for life” since November last year, when he led Taiwan to its first major senior-level international championship at the WBSC Premier12.

Over the two-week tournament, Chen posted a tournament-best .632 batting average, earning MVP honors, recognition as one of the event’s top defensive players, and a spot on the all-world team.

“Chen is an all-round player. Whether it’s about achievements or popularity, Chen has become an iconic figure and also someone rookie players can look up to,” Uni-President 7-Eleven Lions General Manager Su Tai-an （蘇泰安） said after the contract was signed.

He said the lucrative contract is a milestone for both the team and Taiwan’s baseball players, but felt the agreement was made especially possible due to Chen’s discipline.

With commentators touting Chen as the new face of the CPBL, his new title as “Captain Taiwan” plus reported interest from overseas clubs following the Premier12 and the CPBL’s recent competitive free-agent market, Chen held leverage in his negotiations.

