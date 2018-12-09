《中英對照讀新聞》Online voting based on blockchain technology in S. Korea expected to begin a trial service next year 南韓以區塊鏈技術為基礎的線上投票可望於明年開始試行

2018-12-09

◎茅毅

The era of online voting is expected to arrive next year. This will enable citizens to vote by pressing a button on their smartphone screen, without having to go all the way to the polling place.

網路投票的時代可望於明年到來。這將使南韓公民在他們的智慧型手機上按一個按鈕，就能投票，不必非得特地到投票所。

On Nov. 28, South Korea’s Ministry of Science and ICT and the National Election Commission announced that they’re planning to develop a system of online voting based on blockchain technology by December and launch a trial service next year. Their plan is to apply the system on a trial basis to voting and surveys in the private sector as a way of identifying any potential errors or shortcomings.

11月28日，南韓「科學技術情報通信部」和「中央選舉管理委員會」宣布，它們正打算在12月前，研發一套根據區塊鏈技術的線上投票系統，並於明年開始試行這項服務。這兩個部會計畫將這套試驗系統用於私部門的投票與員工意見調查上，做為找出其任何潛在錯誤或缺點的一個方法。

"A blockchain-based online voting system is characterized by much greater transparency and security, which are achieved by applying blockchain technology to the entire process, from authenticating voters to saving and verifying the voting outcome," the Ministry said.

該部表示：「應用區塊鏈的線上投票系統，其特點在於遠比目前的線上投票系統透明且安全。這種新的網路投票系統，係藉由把區塊鏈技術應用在整個投票過程上的方式來完成，從驗證投票人身分到儲存及核實投票結果。」

新聞辭典

go all the way to：片語，特地（意）去、遠道而（大老遠地）去、…到底（指一直到很高的程度或層次）。例句︰We went all the way to Antarctic.（我們大老遠地去南極。）

on a trial basis：片語，也可寫成on trial，試驗（用）。例句：You can have their equipment on a trial basis, and if you don’t like it you can give it back.（你買他們的所有設備都可以試用，若不喜歡可以退貨。）

authenticate：動詞，驗證、認證、證明（實）…為真。例句：The researchers used carbon dating tests to authenticate the claim that the skeleton was two millions years old.（研究人員用碳年代測定法，證明這副骸骨有兩百萬年歷史的說法正確。）

