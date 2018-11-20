中英對照讀新聞》Teenagers in Indonesia are drinking boiled sanitary pads 印尼青少年飲用煮過的衛生棉

2018-11-20

◎陳正健

Police in Indonesia have arrested several teenagers who reportedly drank liquid from boiled sanitary pads as a means to get high in recent weeks.

印尼警方逮捕數名青少年，據稱他們近幾週來飲用水煮衛生棉所產生的液體，做為取得快感的手段。

According to the Indonesia National Drug Agency (BNN), some teens — most between the ages of 13 and 16 — have been boiling both new and used sanitary pads in an effort to distill and ingest the chemicals inside the products. They were caught while experimenting with the unusual methods of getting intoxicated.

印尼國家緝毒局（BNN）指出，部分青少年—多數介於13歲至16歲之間—水煮新的及用過的衛生棉，試圖提煉及攝取產品中的化學物質。他們是在試驗這種取得快感的不尋常方法時被捕。

A 14-year-old admitted to police that he and his friends drink the concoction "morning, afternoon, and evening.” Drinking this bizarre ’sanitary pad formula’ gives the consumer a feeling of flying and hallucinations, mostly thanks to the chlorine in the sanitary product.

一名14歲青少年向警方坦承，他與友人「早上、下午和晚上」都飲用這種調製品。飲用這種奇怪的「衛生棉配方」，給予攝取者飄飄欲仙及幻覺感，主因是衛生用品中的氯。

新聞辭典

sanitary pad：名詞，衛生棉、衛生巾。例句：Sanitary pads are used by girls during their monthly period.（衛生棉為女孩在每月經期來時使用。）

distill：動詞，蒸餾、提煉。例句：They distill the whiskey from malted barley.（他們從發芽的大麥提煉威士忌。）

concoction︰名詞，調製品、調合物。例句：They gave me a very strange concoction to drink.（他們給我喝一種非常奇特的調製品。）