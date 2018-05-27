《中英對照讀新聞》S. Korea pays more for US troop presence than Japan：scholar 學者：美國駐軍開支，南韓付得比日本多

2018-05-27

◎茅毅

Yu Jun-hyung, associate research fellow at the state-run Korea Institute for Defense Analyses, released the analysis as Seoul and Washington are in talks over the former’s share of the cost for maintaining some 28,500 US troops here.

值此首爾和華府磋商前者在維持約2.85萬駐韓美軍開銷上的分攤比例之際，南韓國營「韓國國防研究院」副研究員柳俊亨發表相關分析。

He put Seoul’s expenditure for the USFK in 2015 at some 5.4 trillion won （$5 billion）, with Japan’s spending around 6.77 trillion won. But Seoul shouldered a greater cost given that the American troop number in Japan was more than double that in the South in 2015.

他估計，首爾2015年為駐韓美軍支出的經費約5.4兆韓元（50億美元），日本則支付近6.77兆韓元。但鑑於2015年駐日美軍的人數乃駐韓美軍的兩倍以上，故首爾負擔的費用更多。

"Given the total number of troops, South Korea pays more in all spending categories than Japan to support the US forces," he said during a forum organized by Rep. Kim Kyung-hyup of the ruling Democratic Party. Seoul has provided financial and other support under the Special Measures Agreement since 1991.

柳俊亨在南韓執政黨「共同民主黨」國會議員金炅俠舉辦的論壇中表示，「由於兵員的總數，為了資助美國駐軍，南韓在各類開支上付得都比日本多」。自1991年起，首爾即根據「特別措施協定」提供（美軍）財務及其他支持。

新聞辭典

put sth at sth：片語，估計、推測。The value of the painting has been put at 2 million dollars.（這幅畫估價兩百萬美元。）

share：名詞，一份、份額、股份（票）、分攤（擔）。We have to make sure that everyone gets equal shares of the food.（我們得保證大家得到相等份量的食物。）

given：前置詞，鑑於、考慮到。Given his age, he runs fast.（考慮到他的年紀，算是跑得快了。）