《中英對照讀新聞》Study finds surprising number of Americans think chocolate milk comes from brown cows－研究發現，有為數令人驚訝的美國人認為巧克力牛奶來自棕色乳牛

2017-08-18

◎張沛元

According to a recent survey, seven percent of Americans believe chocolate milk comes from brown cows.

根據最近一份調查，百分之7的美國人深信，巧克力牛奶來自棕色乳牛。

The study found 48% of respondents weren’t sure where chocolate milk came from. Seven percent thought chocolate milk only comes from brown cows.

該研究發現，有48%的受訪者不確定巧克力牛奶來自何處。百分之7認為，棕色乳牛是巧克力牛奶的唯一來源。

That adds up to about 16.4 million people, more than the population of Ohio.

結果約1640萬人（認為巧克力牛奶來自棕色乳牛），超過（美國）俄亥俄州的總人口。

The Washington Post linked the study to past studies that consistently show many Americans have no idea where their food comes from. For example, a study in the 1990s found that nearly 20% of people did not know hamburgers are made from beef.

（美國）華盛頓郵報將這項研究，與一貫顯示許多美國人根本不曉得食物從哪來的過往研究連結起來。例如，1990年代的一項研究發現，近20%民眾不知道漢堡（裡面的肉）是用牛肉做的。

《新聞辭典》

come from：慣用語，出生於，來自於。

play a role/part in something：慣用語，以某種特殊方式參與某事。例句：I am honored to play a part in this major project.（我很榮幸能夠參與這項重大計畫。）

have/has no idea：慣用語，不知道；無法想像。例句：You have no idea how embarrassed I was.（你不曉得我當時有多糗。）