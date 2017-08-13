《中英對照讀新聞》Low birthrate threatens teaching jobs in S. Korea－低出生率衝擊南韓教職

2017-08-13

◎茅毅

Korea’s falling birthrate is threatening teaching jobs in public schools, education offices’ recruitment plans showed. The Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education said it will hire 105 elementary school teachers this year, a major drop from 846 in 2016.

南韓教育單位的甄選計畫顯示，該國出生率不斷下滑，正威脅公立學校教職。首爾特別市教育廳表示，今年將聘105位小學教師，較2016年的846位銳減。

"The decision was inevitable because the number of students in Seoul keeps decreasing," an official said. "Many people are on a waiting list to be assigned positions even after passing the qualification test."

一名官員指出，「由於首爾學生人數持續減少，這項決定勢不可免」，「很多人甚至在通過教師甄試後，仍在候用名冊上等待分發職缺。」

Meanwhile, in Gwangju, Korea’s sixth-largest city, only five people will be hired as elementary school teachers ― the lowest number ever ― down from 20 last year. For aspiring elementary school teachers, this is bad news. Many people preparing for education careers have expressed worry and anger over the offices’ plans. Some are calling for a rally in protest.

與此同時，南韓第6大城光州廣域市，今年將僅聘用5位小學教師，少於去年的20位，創下新低紀錄。對於嚮往成為小學老師的人而言，此屬壞消息。許多為教育生涯做準備的人，已對教育單位以上計畫表達擔心與憤怒，其中有人正呼籲集會抗議。

Korea’s shrinking birthrate, which has been below 1.5 over the past two decades, is a threat not just to workers in elementary schools but also to those in all schools, including universities.

南韓出生率持續下降，過去20年均低於1.5，對小學和包括大學在內的各級學校教育工作者，皆構成威脅。

《新聞辭典》

inevitable：形容詞，不可避免的、勢必的。The eclipse of the ruling party was inevitable.（該執政黨的失勢實屬必然。）

decrease：動詞，減少。Total unemployment has decreased in the past year.（過去一年，總體失業已減少。）

aspiring：形容詞，渴望的、志在成為……。We met when he was an aspiring young law student.（我們相識時，他還是個有抱負的法學院年輕學子。）