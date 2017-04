《中英對照讀新聞》Doggy ice cream has tails wagging in Mexico City－狗狗冰淇淋在墨西哥市討得歡心

2017-04-15

◎周虹汶

Dogs with a sweet tooth can finally satisfy their ice cream cravings - at the Don Paletto parlor in Mexico City.

愛吃甜食的狗狗們,終於可以滿足牠們對冰淇淋的渴望了─在墨西哥市冰淇淋店「倍樂托先生」的接待廳。

Owners can satisfy their pets’ sweet cravings at the shop in the Mexican capital, which offers a variety of frozen cone and lollipop treats especially made for the animals.

飼主可以滿足他們寵物的甜點魂,在這間位於墨西哥首都的商店裡,它提供各式各樣特別為動物製作的甜筒與棒棒糖點心。

Made of natural yogurt and lactobacilli bacteria, it can help digestion while normal ice cream can cause pain and diarrhea in dogs, according to shop owner Mauricio Montoya, who said the food is also safe for humans.

根據商店老闆毛里奇奧.蒙托亞的說法,這食物對人類也安全,由天然優格與乳酸菌製成,它能幫助消化,一般冰淇淋則可導致狗兒疼痛與腹瀉。

Flavors such as "Gentleman" and "Lucky Lucky" are advertised on the shop’s board, where the pets lick the treats off a stick, a cone or out of a bowl.

諸如「紳士」和「幸運幸運」口味,被該店看板拿來打廣告,寵物們就在那裡把棍上、甜筒或碗裡點心舔掉。

"To eat the same food every day must be pretty boring for them," customer Liliana said, holding an ice cream lollipop for her dog. "I come (here) to pamper him a bit." (Reuters)

「每天吃一樣的食物,對牠們而言一定是相當無趣」,幫她的狗狗拿著一根冰淇淋棒棒糖的顧客莉莉安娜說。「我來(這裡)小小縱容牠。」(路透)

《新聞辭典》

wag:動詞,指搖擺、喋喋不休。例句:Don’t wag your finger at him.(你別訓斥他。)

craving:名詞,指渴求。例句:The craving for food is growing upon me.(我餓到發慌。)

pamper:動詞,指嬌慣、細心照顧。例句:You need to pamper yourself.(妳需要寵愛自己。)