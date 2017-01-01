《中英對照讀新聞》N. Korea says South committing ‘terror’ by luring 北韓稱南韓因引誘背叛者而犯下「恐怖行為」defectors

2017-01-01

◎茅毅

North Korea’s Foreign Ministry on Thursday accused South Korea of committing ``political terror’’ by stepping up efforts to encourage defections by North Koreans overseas, especially diplomats.

北韓外務省週四指控南韓因極力慫恿海外的北韓人變節，尤其是外交官，而犯下「政治恐怖行為」。

Ju Wang Hwan, a ministry official working in its Institute for Disarmament and Peace, said North Korean diplomats around the world have received emails with attachments containing articles that look like they are from North Korean state media. He said the articles have been changed to confuse and influence their intended readers by ``viciously slandering our supreme leader and our socialist system.’’

北韓外務省「裁軍和平研究所」官員周旺煥（譯音）稱，北韓外派世界各地的外交官，均收到附件裡含有看似發自北韓國營媒體的文章之電子郵件。他還稱，這些遭竄改的文章藉「惡意詆毀我國的最高領袖和社會主義制度」，欲迷惑並影響文章的預期讀者。

Jeong Joon-Hee, spokesman of Seoul’s Unification Ministry, dismissed the North Korean claims as ``groundless’’ and ``distorted propaganda.’’ Several high-profile North Korean defections have occurred this year. A group of North Korean women working at a restaurant in China defected in April, but Pyongyang authorities insisted they were abducted against their will.

南韓統一部發言人鄭俊熙反駁北韓此一說法，指其「毫無根據」且屬「歪曲（事實）的宣傳」。今年已發生幾起備受關注的「脫北」事件。中國一家餐廳的一群北韓女服務生於4月叛逃，惟平壤當局堅稱，她們是在非出於自願下遭誘拐。

North Korean deputy ambassador to London Thae Yong Ho also defected to South Korea this year. He is the most senior official publicly acknowledged to have done so in recent years. Pyongyang did not dispute his defection, but accused him of running away from sexual and financial crimes.

北韓駐倫敦公使太勇浩今年亦投誠南韓。他是近年來公開承認「脫北」的最高階官員。平壤雖未否認他叛逃一事，惟指控他犯下性犯罪與金融犯罪後逃離。

新聞辭典

distort：動詞，歪曲、曲解、使……失真。His face was distorted by pain.（他的臉因疼痛而扭曲。）

against one’s will：介係詞片語，違反本意、違心。He can’t force me to come with him against my will.（他不能強逼我跟他來。）

dispute：動詞，爭執（論）、對……有異議。No one ever disputed that it was the right decision.（不曾有人質疑這個決定的正確性。）