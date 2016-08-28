《中英對照讀新聞》 K-Pop Shares Become Victim of China-Korea Missile spat 中韓飛彈爭執殃及韓流公司股票

2016-08-28

◎茅毅

SM Entertainment Co., known for groups such as ’Girls Generation’, closed down 5.3 percent, while YG Entertainment Corp., home to Psy of ’Gangnam Style’ fame, fell 8 percent. The shares dropped amid speculation China will regulate South Korean content as relations worsen due to a plan to deploy the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense, or Thaad, anti-missile system with the U.S., said Lim Min Kyu, a Seoul-based analyst at Hyundai Securities Co.

以像是「少女時代」之類的演唱團體聞名的「SM娛樂公司」，收盤時股價跌了5.3%，而以「江南風格」走紅的朴載相，其母公司「YG娛樂公司」則跌了8%。首爾「現代證券公司」的分析師林敏奎（譯音）說，這些公司的股價之所以下挫，是因南韓與美國部署戰區高空防禦系統（或稱薩德）之計畫造成與中國關係惡化後，傳聞中國將規範南韓內容產業。

"Although it isn’t confirmed, there seems to be uncertainty among investors," said Hyun Choi, the head of equities at Baring Asset Management Korea Ltd. in Seoul. "South Korean entertainment companies are mostly relying on businesses in China, and if they can’t do a large-scale concert or show, it would be a problem for them."

首爾「霸菱資產管理韓國公司」證券部門主管崔鉉（譯音）表示，「儘管未經證實，但上述傳聞似乎造成投資人的不確定感」，「南韓娛樂公司大多仰賴在中國的生意，倘這些公司無法舉行大規模的演唱會或表演，對它們來說將有麻煩」。

The so-called Korean Wave of popular culture that spans drama, pop music, fashion and cosmetics is an increasingly important part of an economy that generates around half of its gross domestic product from exports. The country’s consumer shares have already been hurt by deteriorating relations over Thaad amid speculation the flow of Chinese tourists to Seoul department stores will be affected.

橫跨戲劇、流行音樂、時尚和美妝用品的所謂流行文化「韓流」，係南韓這個近半數國內生產毛額由出口產生的經濟體，愈來愈重要的一部分。中韓因薩德而惡化的關係已傷及該國的消費股，傳聞中國觀光客前往首爾的百貨公司人潮將受影響。

China’s State Administration of Press, Publication, Radio, Film and Television is inclined to limit South Korean artists in conducting entertainment activities in China, according to a report Monday on news portal Sina.com that cited unidentified industry sources.

根據新聞入口網站「新浪網」週一引述業界消息人士的話所做報導，中國「國家出版廣電總局」傾向限制南韓藝人在中國進行娛樂活動。

新聞辭典

spat：名詞，口角。例句：The Republican presidential candidate got into a public spat with a Gold Star family that spoke at the Democratic National Convention last week.（該共和黨總統候選人與上週在民主黨全代會上發言的一個「金星」家庭〔即有家人從軍為國捐軀的家庭〕公開爭吵。）

share：名詞，股份（票）、一部分。例句：The flipside is that share prices have been driven up by the Bank’s decision.（另一方面，股價已被該銀行的決策所推升。）

span：及物動詞，跨越、持續（一段時間）。例句：His career has spanned more than a quarter of a century, including seven Olympic Games.（他的〔運動〕生涯已跨越逾4分之1個世紀，歷7屆奧運。）