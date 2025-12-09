中英對照讀新聞》US senators unveil bill to prevent easing of curbs on Nvidia chip sales to China 美國參議員公布法案，防止放寬輝達晶片銷售中國限制

美國跨黨派國會議員提案，防止放寬輝達晶片銷售中國的限制。圖為輝達執行長黃仁勳。（彭博）

◎魏國金

A bipartisan group of U.S. senators, including prominent Republican China hawk Tom Cotton, on Thursday unveiled a bill that would block the Trump administration from loosening rules that restrict Beijing’s access to artificial intelligence chips from Nvidia and AMD for 2.5 years.

一群美國跨黨派參議員，包括知名的共和黨對中鷹派議員柯頓，週四公布1項法案，將阻止川普政府鬆綁限制北京取得輝達與超微人工智慧晶片的規則達2.5年。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The bill, known as the SAFE CHIPS Act, was filed by Republican Senator Pete Ricketts and Democrat Chris Coons.

這項名為「安全晶片法」的法案，是由共和黨參議員芮基茲與民主黨的昆斯提出。

It would require the Commerce Department, which oversees export controls, to deny any license requests for buyers in China, Russia, Iran or North Korea to receive U.S. AI chips more advanced than the ones they currently are allowed to obtain for 30 months. After that, Commerce would have to brief Congress on any proposed rule changes a month before they take effect.

法案將要求監督出口管制的商務部，在未來30個月拒絕中國、俄羅斯、伊朗或北韓取得比他們目前獲准的更先進美國AI晶片之許可申請。之後，商務部對於任何擬議的規則修改，在生效前1個月必須向國會報告。

"Denying Beijing access to (the best American) AI chips is essential to our national security," Ricketts said in a statement.

「拒絕北京取得（美國最先進）AI晶片，對我們的國家安全至關重要，」芮基茲聲明說。

新聞辭典

access（to）：存取、取得。例句：The file is fully encrypted and cannot be accessed.（該文件已完全加密，無法存取）。

oversee：監督、管理、無意間看到。例句：His job is to oversee employees in the warehouse.（他的工作是管理倉儲員工）。

熱門賽事、球星動態不漏接

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法