中英對照讀新聞》Trump says US may have to ’unwind’ trade deals if it loses tariff case 川普說，如果關稅案輸掉，美國或許必須「解除」貿易協議

美國上訴法院判決川普許多關稅違法。（法新社）

2025/09/08 05:30

◎魏國金

President Donald Trump said on Wednesday the U.S. might have to "unwind" trade deals it reached with the European Union, Japan and South Korea, among others, if it loses a Supreme Court tariffs case, and warned that a loss would cause the U.S. "to suffer so greatly."

美國總統川普週三表示，如果最高法院的關稅案輸了，美國或許必須「解除」與歐盟、日本及南韓等其他國家達成的貿易協議，並警告，該敗訴將造成美國「承受巨大」損失。

Trump said his administration will ask the Supreme Court to reverse a U.S. appeals court ruling last week that found many of his tariffs were illegal. Trump, however, said he thought his administration would prevail in the case.

川普說，他的政府將要求最高法院駁回美國上訴法院上週裁定他的許多關稅違法的判決。不過，川普表示，他認為他的政府在該案將勝訴。

"We made a deal with the European Union where they’re paying us almost a trillion dollars. And you know what? They’re happy. These deals are all done," he said. "I guess we’d have to unwind them."

「我們與歐洲達成協議，他們支付我們幾乎1兆美元。你知道嗎？他們很高興。這些協議全都完成了，」他說。「我猜我們將必須解除它們了」。

The comments were Trump’s first specifically suggesting the trade deals reached with major trading partners could be invalidated if the Supreme Court lets Friday’s ruling stand.

這些言論是川普首次具體暗示，如果最高法院維持上週五的判決，與主要貿易夥伴達成的協議恐將失效。

新聞辭典

unwind：解開、（使）心情放鬆。例句：I wanted to unwind after a hard day.（在辛苦1天後，我想放輕鬆。）

prevail：勝過、盛行。例句：I am sure that common sense will prevail in the end.（我確信常識終將佔上風。）

