中英對照讀新聞》Dutch museum rolls out 200-year-old condom 荷蘭博物館展出200年歷史古董保險套

阿姆斯特丹國家博物館發布的照片顯示，一個可追溯至1830年的罕見保險套，上面印有修女與三名神職人員擺出挑逗姿勢的色情圖案。（法新社）

2025/06/07 05:30

◎ 國際新聞中心

The Rijksmuseum in Amsterdam on Tuesday placed on display a rare condom from around 1830, featuring an erotic print of a nun and three clergymen in provocative poses.

阿姆斯特丹國家博物館週二展出一個約莫是西元1830年的稀有保險套，上面印有修女與三名神職人員擺出挑逗姿勢的春宮圖。

The ancient contraceptive is probably made from a sheep’s appendix and may be a souvenir from a brothel － of which only two known copies exist, the museum said in a statement.

館方聲明指出，這個古老避孕套可能由羊的闌尾製成，或許是妓院紀念品——目前已知全球僅存兩個。

The museum said it would display the sheath as part of an exhibit on 19th century prostitution and sexuality.

館方表示，這個保險套將作為19世紀娼妓與性文化特展的展品之一。

The Rijksmuseum noted the condom came from an era where sex was "fraught with fears of unwanted pregnancy and sexually transmitted diseases － especially syphilis."

國家博物館說明，這個保險套來自「對性行為充滿恐懼的時代，包括意外懷孕與性病，尤其是梅毒」。

新聞辭典

fraught with：片語，充滿（負面事物）的。例句：The expedition was fraught with dangers.（這次探險危機四伏。）

sheath：名詞，刀鞘、護套、保險套（現代多用condom）。例句：The knife was returned to its leather sheath. （刀子被放回了皮鞘。）

