中英對照讀新聞》Construction of world’s tallest abandoned skyscraper to resume after a decade 世界最高爛尾摩天大樓停建10年後復工

Construction of the world’s tallest unoccupied skyscraper may resume as early as next week, almost 10 years after work ground to a halt, according to Chinese state media.

根據中國國營媒體，停工近10年的世界最高閒置摩天大樓，可能最快在下週復工。

The 597-meter-tall Goldin Finance 117, which topped out in the northern Chinese port city of Tianjin but has stood unfinished since 2015 amid major financial difficulties, is now expected to complete in 2027.

597公尺高的高銀金融117大廈，封頂於華北港口城市天津，但自2015年起因重大財務困難而始終未能完工，如今預計在2027年竣工。

The project came to a standstill following the 2015 Chinese stock market crash that plunged the future of Hong Kong-based Goldin Properties Holdings into doubt.

在2015年中國股市崩盤，以致香港高銀地產控股公司的未來陷入質疑後，該（興建）計畫隨之停擺。

新聞辭典

grind to a halt/standstill：慣用語，慢慢停下來，逐漸陷入停頓。例句：The airport was ground to a halt after the power outage caused by a thunderstorm.（該機場因雷雨導致停電而陷入停擺。）

top out：片語（大樓）加蓋屋頂以完工；為…封頂；達到頂點。

plunge into something：片語，投入，使陷入，突然積極做。例句：Six people were killed after a helicopter carrying a family of tourists from Spain and a pilot plunged into the Hudson River in New York City.（1架載有來自西班牙的1家人遊客與1名飛行員的直升機，在紐約市一頭栽進哈德遜河，6人死亡。）

