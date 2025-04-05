中英對照讀新聞》A new Trump portrait for Colorado’s Capitol could take time 科羅拉多州議會大廈的新川普肖像可能需要時間

在科羅拉多州丹佛市的科羅拉多州議會大廈的總統肖像畫廊，牆上曾經懸掛的一幅總統川普肖像消已消失不見，只剩下一片空白和一個印有川普名字的小牌匾。（法新社）

2025/04/05 05:30

◎ 國際新聞中心

Filling an empty space on the wall of presidential portraits in the Colorado Capitol with a new painting of Donald Trump could take time after one he disliked was removed and put into storage.

用一幅新畫作填補科羅拉多州議會大廈的總統肖像牆上的空位可能需要時間，在一幅唐納．川普不喜歡的畫作被移除並儲藏後。

Legislative leaders from both parties will decide how to replace the painting that Trump derided Sunday night on social media and that by Tuesday morning had been taken down.

兩黨的立法領袖將決定如何取代川普週日晚上在社群媒體上揶揄的那幅畫，它已在週二早上被取下。

When they will meet about a new painting is anyone’s guess. The Legislature is focused on more pressing matters including the state budget.

至於他們會何時開會討論新的畫像，誰也不知道。州議會正關注更迫切的事務，包括州預算。

"We have no idea when a new portrait is going to go up, how it’s going to be fundraised, who is going to pay for it, who is going to paint it, etc.,” Joshua Bly, a spokesperson for Colorado Senate Republicans said in a telephone interview Tuesday.

科羅拉多州參議院共和黨發言人約書亞．布萊週二接受電話採訪時表示：「我們不知道何時會懸掛一幅新的肖像，如何籌款，誰來支付，誰來繪畫等等」。

Bly also said no one knows yet whether Trump will get to approve a new portrait.

布萊還說，目前也沒人知道川普是否會認可新的肖像。

新聞辭典

deride：動詞，嘲笑、嘲弄。例句：Some critics deride the group as self - appointed food police.（一些批評者揶揄該組織是自封的食物警察。）

be anyone’s guess：慣用語，誰也不知道、誰也拿不準。例句：The Fed’s next moves are now anyone’s guess.（美國聯準會的下一步誰也拿不準。）

