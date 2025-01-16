中英對照讀新聞》Robotaxis frustrate sleepless residents with constant honking機器人計程車不斷鳴喇叭 讓失眠的居民感到沮喪

Waymo公司自動駕駛計程車的喇叭聲，吵得居民受不了。（法新社檔案照）

2025/01/16 05:30

◎孫宇青

The world’s only self-driving taxi company has been forced to fix a fleet of cars after residents complained about their constant honking.

由於居民抱怨汽車不斷鳴喇叭，全球唯一一家自動駕駛計程車公司被迫對計程車車隊進行調整。

Waymo’s autonomous cars arrived in a car park in San Francisco, California, a few weeks ago, where they wait between jobs.

幾週前，Waymo的自動駕駛計程車抵達加州舊金山停車場，並進入待命狀態。

However, the cars were installed with an update that made them beep their horns whenever another car reversed close to them.

然而，這些汽車的系統進行過更新，只要另一輛車倒車靠近它們，它們就會鳴喇叭。

Christopher Cherry, who lives next to the car park, told NBC Bay Area the taxis beeped at each other right through the night as they parked or set off on a journey, making it hard to sleep.

住在停車場旁的克里斯多福‧切瑞告訴「美國國家廣播公司灣區電視台」，計程車在停車或出發時都在互相鳴喇叭，讓人難以入睡。

One resident got so irate that she started livestreaming the car park on YouTube, gathering tens of thousands of views on some of her videos.

一名居民非常憤怒，她開始在YouTube上直播停車場，某些影片被觀看了數萬次。

新聞辭典

reverse：動詞，倒車。例句：Reversing the car into the garage is difficult for me.（倒車入庫對我來說很困難。）

irate：形容詞，怒不可遏的。例句：Due to systematic problems, we received many irate phone calls from users this whole morning.（由於系統性問題，我們整個早上接到很多怒氣沖沖的顧客來電。）

