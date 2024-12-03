中英對照讀新聞》The world’s oldest man has died in England at 112世界最長壽男子在英國去世，享壽112歲

世界最長壽的男人約翰‧阿弗雷德‧提尼斯伍德，11月25日以112歲高齡於英國去世。（美聯社）

2024/12/03 05:30

◎盧永山

For nearly nine months, John Alfred Tinniswood held the title of world’s oldest man, marking his 112th birthday during his reign.

在近9個月的時間裡，約翰‧阿弗雷德‧提尼斯伍德一直保持世界上最長壽男子的頭銜，並在此期間度過112歲生日。

His record-holding status ended on November 25 when Tinniswood died in a care home in northwest England near Liverpool, where he was born on Aug. 26, 1912, his family said in a statement.

提尼斯伍德的家人在1份聲明中表示，他的紀錄保持地位在11月25日結束，當天他在英格蘭西北部利物浦附近的1家安養院去世，他在1912年8月26日出生於利物浦。

Tinniswood attributed his longevity to “pure luck.”

提尼斯伍德將自己的長壽歸功於「純粹的運氣」。

If there was any secret to it, though, he said moderation was key to a healthy life. He never smoked, rarely drank and followed no special diet, apart from having fish and chips every Friday.

不過，如果有什麼秘訣的話，他說節制是健康生活的關鍵。他從不抽煙，很少喝酒，除了每週五吃魚和薯條外，沒有特殊的飲食習慣。

新聞辭典

attribute：動詞，歸因於；名詞，屬性、特質。例句：Much of the world’s pollution can be attributed to factories.（世界上的污染大多都歸因於工廠。）

moderation：名詞，溫和、緩和、適度、節制。例句：You can eat whatever you want as long as it’s in moderation.（你想吃什麼都可以，只要適量就好。）

