中英對照讀新聞》World’s smallest escape room is a coffin 世界上最小的密室逃脫是棺材

西班牙公司開發出世界上最小的密室逃脫遊戲：棺材。（路透檔案照）

2024/08/08 05:30

◎孫宇青

The fear of being buried alive and trapped in a coffin haunted writer Edgar Allan Poe’s characters and has now inspired what is billed as the world’s smallest escape room - a mortuary-themed experience not suitable for claustrophobes.

作家艾德格‧愛倫‧坡筆下的人物，對於被活埋及被困在棺材中的恐懼一直縈繞心頭，現在這種恐懼啟發了號稱世界上最小的密室逃脫，一個不適合幽閉恐懼症患者的太平間主題體驗。

The live-action puzzle game developed by Spanish company Horror Box in Barcelona is called "Catalepsy", a reference to a medical condition easily mistakable for death.

這個由西班牙巴塞隆納「恐懼箱」公司開發的真人益智遊戲，名為「強直性昏厥」，意指一種容易被誤認為死亡的疾病。

Participants have 30 minutes to free themselves from inside a coffin by solving puzzles through teamwork with their partner in a neighbouring casket, communicating via loudspeakers.

參賽者有30分鐘從棺材裡逃脫，方法是與鄰近棺材的夥伴共同解開謎題，彼此是靠大聲公溝通。

They are monitored over CCTV cameras by gamemaster Aurora Alvarino, who defined escape rooms as "a gym for the mind".

遊戲主持人奧羅拉‧阿爾瓦里諾透過監視器監控參賽者，她將密室逃脫定義為「心靈的健身房」。

She said the attraction aimed to recreate "a situation that sooner or later we’ll all experience: your own funeral".（Reuters）

她說，這個遊戲的目的是重現「一種我們遲早都會經歷的情景：你自己的葬禮」。（路透）

新聞辭典

haunt：動詞，使苦惱、使困擾。例句：The memory of being trapped under debris has haunted him for years.（被困在廢墟裡的記憶煩擾他多年。）

bill：動詞，做廣告宣傳。例句：The composer is billed as the Beethoven of 21st century.（這名作曲家被稱為21世紀的貝多芬。）

