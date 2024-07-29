中英對照讀新聞》Webb detects most distant black hole merger to date 韋伯望遠鏡偵測到迄今為止最遠的黑洞合併

美國國家航太總署（NASA）發布的圖像顯示ZS7星系系統，其中橙色顯示氫離子發射，深紅色顯示氧雙離子發射。（美聯社）

2024/07/29 05:30

◎陳成良

Webb telescope uncovers merger of two massive black holes from early universe. These two gigantic black holes and their galaxies consolidated just 740 million years after the universe-forming Big Bang. It’s the most distant detection ever made of merging black holes, scientists reported Thursday.

韋伯望遠鏡揭示了早期宇宙中2個超大黑洞的合併。這2個巨大的黑洞及其所在星系，在宇宙大爆炸後僅7.4億年便合併。科學家在週四報告稱，這是迄今為止最遙遠的黑洞合併探測。

One black hole is 50 million times more massive than our sun. The other is thought to be similar in size, but is buried in dense gas, which makes it harder to measure.

其中1個黑洞的質量是太陽的5000萬倍，另1個被認為大小相似，但因被致密氣體包裹而更難測量。

Until now, astronomers weren’t sure how supermassive black holes got so big. The latest findings, published in the Monthly Notices of the Royal Astronomical Society, suggest mergers are how black holes can grow so rapidly — “even at cosmic dawn,” said lead author Hannah Ubler of the University of Cambridge.

直到現在，天文學家對於超大質量黑洞如何變得如此巨大仍不確定。發表在《皇家天文學會月刊》的最新研究顯示，合併可能是黑洞迅速增長的關鍵，正如劍橋大學首席作者漢娜‧烏伯勒所說，即使是在「宇宙黎明」時期。

“Massive black holes have been shaping the evolution of galaxies from the very beginning,” Ubler said in a statement.

烏伯勒在聲明中指出：「大質量黑洞從一開始就影響星系的演化。」

