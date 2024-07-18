中英對照讀新聞》Infamous wooden plank from ’Titanic’ sold for over $700,000 《鐵達尼號》中惡名昭彰的木板以逾70萬美元售出

1912年4月10日從英國出發的《鐵達尼號》，當年4月14日在北大西洋沉沒。（美聯社檔案照）

2024/07/18 05:30

◎孫宇青

A buyer shelled out $718,750 for one of the most controversial wooden planks in cinematic history: the door frame panel that saved Rose’s life in the 1997 film Titanic.

一位買家花費71萬8750美元買下電影史上最具爭議的木板之一：1997年電影《鐵達尼號》中拯救蘿絲生命的門框板子。

請繼續往下閱讀...

The prop, made from balsa wood, was based on the "most famous complete piece of debris" salvaged from the real sinking of the Titanic in 1912, Heritage Auctions said.

「傳統拍賣公司」表示，該道具由輕木製成，是根據1912年真正的鐵達尼號沉沒後打撈上來的「最著名的完整碎片」所製作。

"Often mistakenly referred to as a door, the ornate structure was in reality part of the door frame just above the first-class lounge entrance," the item description reads.

物品介紹文寫道：「這個華麗的構造體經常被錯認成門，實際上是頭等艙休息室入口上方門框的一部分。」

"The iconic prop has caused much debate from fans, many of whom have argued that the floating wood panel could have supported both Jack [Leonardo DiCaprio] and Rose [Kate Winslet] － making his fateful decision to stay in the frigid water an empty gesture," the description states.

介紹文中還提到：「這個經典道具引起電影粉絲的爭論，許多人認為這塊漂浮的木板本來可以支撐傑克（李奧納多‧狄卡皮歐）和蘿絲（凱特‧溫斯蕾），這讓傑克決定留在冰冷水中的行動，變得沒有意義。」

新聞辭典

plank：名詞，木板、木板製品。例句：We used a plank as the window on a typhoon day.（我們在颱風天用一塊木板當窗戶。）

frigid：形容詞，嚴寒的。例句：Frigid wind blew from the crevasse.（寒風從裂縫中吹進來。）

