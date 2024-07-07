中英對照讀新聞》Kafka letter, in which he says he can no longer write, goes to auction自述無法再寫作的卡夫卡信件登上拍賣會

逝世百週年的卡夫卡被譽為20世紀最偉大作家之一。圖為卡夫卡誕生地捷克首都布拉格市中心的一處卡夫卡雕像。（路透）

2024/07/07 05:30

◎林家宇

A letter from Franz Kafka in which he tells a friend he can no longer write is being offered at auction 100 years after his death, with an estimate of up to $114,000.

一封由法蘭茲．卡夫卡告知友人無法再寫作的信件，在他過世後百年交付拍賣，金額估計上看11.4萬美元。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Kafka, one of the 20th century’s greatest writers, known for works such as "The Trial" and "The Metamorphosis", wrote the letter to Austrian poet and publisher Albert Ehrenstein, in what is believed to be a response for a request to contribute to literary journal "Die Gefährten".

卡夫卡是20世紀最偉大作家之一，知名作品包括《審判》、《變形記》。他寫給奧地利詩人、出版商阿爾伯特．艾倫斯坦的信件，據信是對文學期刊《Die Gefährten》邀稿的回應。

"When worries have penetrated to a certain layer of inner existence, writing and complaining obviously cease, indeed my resistance was not too strong," Kafta wrote, according to a translation.

根據翻譯，卡夫卡寫道：「當憂慮已經穿透了內部存在的某些層面，寫作和訴苦顯然停滯。確實，我的抵抗力並不強大」。

"He’s physically very, very weak and he’s beginning, however, this very intense correspondence with Milena (Pollakova-Jesenska), this great love of his last years, which would spark renewed creativity. So although he’s here in despair, he’s actually on the verge of one final bout of wonderful, wonderful writing." Gabriel Heaton, specialist in books and manuscripts at Sotheby’s, told Reuters.

蘇富比書籍、手稿專家加布里．希頓向路透表示，「他的生理狀況極度虛弱。然而，他開始與米萊娜非常緊密通信。這段在他生命尾聲的美好愛戀激發了新的創造力。因此，雖然他當下陷於絕望，卻也接近最後一波創作高潮的臨界點」。

新聞辭典

penetrate：動詞，滲入、穿透。例句：Fear of the war penetrated all aspects of citizens’ life.（對戰爭的恐懼滲入市民生活的所有層面）

despair：名詞，最後的演出、告別作。例句：His award-winning novel focuses on despair of life.（他的得獎小說聚焦在對生命的絕望）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法