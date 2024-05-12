中英對照讀新聞》Venice residents protest as city begins tourist entry charge威尼斯居民抗議城市開始收取遊客入城費

部分威尼斯居民不滿徵收觀光費，在熱鬧的市街上抗議。（路透）

2024/05/12 05:30

◎林家宇

Venice became the world’s first city to introduce a payment system for tourists on Thursday in an effort to thin the crowds that throng its canals, but the fee drew protests from some residents saying they didn’t want to live in a theme park.

為了減少湧入運河的人潮，威尼斯成為全球首個引進觀光客收費機制的城市。但這項費用引來了部分居民的抗議，稱他們不想住在主題樂園裡。

Signs were set up outside the train station and near an entry footbridge warning visitors they had to pay the new 5-euro charge before diving into Venice’s narrow alleyways.

火車站外頭和鄰近人行天橋路口處設立了告示，提醒訪客在進入威尼斯的狹窄巷弄前必須支付5歐元的新費用。

"We are against this measure because it will do nothing to stop overtourism," said resident Cristina Romieri. "Moreover, it is such a complex regulation with so many exceptions that it will also be difficult to enforce it."

居民克里絲提納．羅邁里表示，「我們反對這項措施是因為這無助阻止過度旅遊」、「而且，如此複雜的規範，有著這麼多的例外，會使得執法難以落實。」

Some 20 million people visited Venice last year, a city official said, with roughly half of them staying overnight in hotels or holiday lets - an influx which dwarfs the resident population currently put at around 49,000.

當地官員提到，去年有約2000萬人造訪威尼斯。約半數會在旅館或度假屋過夜。湧入的人群讓目前約4.9萬的居民人數相形見絀。

新聞辭典

throng：動詞，群聚、湧入。例句：Taylor Swift fans thronged excitedly into the stadium for her concert.（泰勒絲的粉絲們興奮地湧入場館欣賞她的演唱會）

exception：名詞，例外。例句：Because of naughty behavior, My little brother must report his daily life without exception.（因為調皮搗蛋行徑，我的弟弟必須無例外地報告他的每日生活）

