中英對照讀新聞》New Orleans thief steals 7 king cakes from bakery in a very Mardi Gras way紐奧良小偷以非常「狂歡節」的方式從麵包店偷走7個國王蛋糕

美國路易斯安那州「莫里斯法式糕點」店剛出爐的「國王蛋糕」。（美聯社檔案照）

2024/02/10 05:30

◎周虹汶

With their purple, gold and green colors and toy babies hidden inside, king cakes are staples of Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans, but apparently they’re also valuable enough to steal — at least this time of year during the Carnival season.

有紫、金、綠色且裡頭藏著玩具嬰兒，國王蛋糕是紐奧良「狂歡節」慶祝活動的主食，但顯然它們也有價值到足以偷竊——至少在每年狂歡季此際。

請繼續往下閱讀...

A thief stole seven king cakes — about as many as he could carry — during a break-in last week at a New Orleans bakery. The thief also took cash and a case of vodka from Bittersweet Confections last Wednesday, according to New Orleans Police Department.

一名小偷上週闖入紐爾良一家麵包店，偷走7個國王蛋糕——大約是他能攜帶的數量。根據紐奧良警察局，這名小偷上週三還從「苦樂參半甜點店」拿走現金和一箱伏特加。

“Our king cakes are just that good,” the bakery wrote on social media. “But please come and purchase one during our regular store hours.”

「我們的國王蛋糕就是那麼好吃」，該麵包店在社群媒體上寫道。 「但請在我們正常營業時間前來購買一個。」

One wisecracker responded to the bakery’s social media post with a tongue-in-cheek false-admission that he was the thief.

一個愛說俏皮話的人回覆該麵包店這則社群媒體貼文，開玩笑地假裝承認自己就是那名小偷。

“It was me. ...I’m holding all 7 babies hostage until I get a lifetime supply of King Cakes from you every year,” the man posted.

該男子發文道，「是我。 ……我把7個嬰兒全扣為人質，直到我每年從你那裡拿到終身供應的國王蛋糕。」

【新聞辭典】

staple：名詞，指U型釘、主產品、主要部分；形容詞，指基本的、主要的、標準的。例句：Reference books are a staple of many public libraries.（工具書是很多公共圖書館的主要藏書。）

tongue-in-cheek：形容詞／副詞，指無誠意、假情假意、不可當真、挖苦、隨口說說的（地）。例句：She always makes tongue-in-cheek remarks during meetings.（她總在開會時說些玩笑性質的言論。）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法