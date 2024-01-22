中英對照讀新聞》Pope Francis calls for a universal ban on surrogacy 教宗方濟各呼籲全球禁止代孕

教宗方濟各呼籲全球禁止透過代孕育兒，稱這種作法是「卑鄙、可悲的」，因其嚴重侵犯該孕母和所育兒童的尊嚴，並讓懷孕商業化。（歐新社）

2024/01/22 05:30

◎陳成良

Pope Francis called Monday for a universal ban on what he called the “despicable” practice of surrogate motherhood, as he included the “commercialization” of pregnancy in an annual speech listing threats to global peace and human dignity.

教宗方濟各週一呼籲全球禁止他所說的代孕母親的「卑鄙」作法，他在一次年度演講中列出對全球和平與人類尊嚴的威脅，並將懷孕「商業化」納入其中。

請繼續往下閱讀...

Francis listed smaller-scale issues that he said were threats to peace and human dignity, including surrogacy. He said the life of the unborn child must be protected and not “suppressed or turned into an object of trafficking.”

方濟各列出一些小規模的問題，他說這些問題威脅到和平和人類尊嚴，包括代孕。他說，必須保護未出生嬰兒的生命，而不是「被壓制或變成販賣的對象。」

“I consider despicable the practice of so-called surrogate motherhood, which represents a grave violation of the dignity of the woman and the child, based on the exploitation of situations of the mother’s material needs,” he said.

他說：「我認為所謂代孕母親的做法是卑鄙的，嚴重侵犯婦女和兒童的尊嚴，是基於對母親物質需求的剝削。」

Saying a child is a gift and “never the basis of a commercial contract,” he called for a global ban on surrogacy “to prohibit this practice universally.”

他說，孩子是一份禮物，「絕不是商業合約的基礎」。他呼籲全球禁止代孕，「普遍禁止這種作法」。

新聞辭典

surrogate：形容詞，替代的、代理的。例句：She has agreed to act as a surrogate mother for her sister.（她已經同意為她姐姐代孕。）

accredit：動詞，委任；委派；認可。例句：The president will accredit you as his assistant.（董事長將任命你做他助理。）

