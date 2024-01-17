中英對照讀新聞》Brazilian city enacts an ordinance that was secretly written by ChatGPT 巴西城市通過實施一項偷偷用ChatGPT寫的法令

ChatGPT標誌與人工智慧示意圖。（路透）

City lawmakers in Brazil have enacted what appears to be the nation’s first legislation written entirely by artificial intelligence — even if they didn’t know it at the time.

巴西的市議員通過實施顯然是該國第一部完全用人工智慧寫出來的法案—即使他們當時不知情。

The experimental ordinance was passed in October in the southern city of Porto Alegre and city councilman Ramiro Rosario revealed that it was written by a chatbot.

這份實驗性法令10月在南部快樂港市通過，市議員拉米洛‧羅薩里歐披露，該法令是用聊天機器人寫出來的。

Rosario told The Associated Press that he asked chatbot ChatGPT to craft a proposal to prevent the city from charging taxpayers to replace water consumption meters if they are stolen.

羅薩里歐向美聯社說，他要求聊天機器人ChatGPT擬出一份提案，防止市府向因為水錶被偷而須換錶的納稅人收費。

He then presented it to his 35 peers on the council without making a single change or even letting them know about its unprecedented origin.

然後他把這份提案提交給市議會35名同僚，內容一字不改，甚至沒讓他們知道這份提案史無前例的來源。

“If I had revealed it before, the proposal certainly wouldn’t even have been taken to a vote," Rosario said. (AP)

「如果我事先揭露，這份提案肯定甚至不會交付表決」，羅薩里歐說。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

enact：動詞，實施，通過、制定、頒布（法律、命令）。例句：The government enacted a 20 percent tax on sugary drinks.（政府對含糖飲料開徵20％的稅額。）

craft：動詞，製作，制定，研擬。例句：We are crafting a strategy to win the election.（我們正在研擬一套策略，來贏得這場選舉。）

