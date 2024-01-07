中英對照讀新聞》Notre-Dame rooster back on Paris cathedral’s spire as renovation enters final stage聖母院雄雞在整修最後階段重回巴黎大教堂尖塔

全新的雄雞重新安置在聖母院尖塔頂端。（路透）

2024/01/07 05:30

◎林家宇

A large crane hoisted a new copper rooster back to the top of the spire of Notre-Dame on Saturday, a meaningful milestone as workers race to finish renovating the fire-damaged Paris cathedral in the next twelve months.

週六一台大型起重機吊起一尊全新的銅製雄雞，安置回聖母院尖塔頂端。在工人們加快腳步，以便在接下來12個月內完成翻修遭大火侵蝕的巴黎大教堂之際，可說是一項意義重大的里程碑。

請繼續往下閱讀...

In the April 15, 2019 fire that ravaged the cathedral, the old rooster had crashed through the roof along with the wooden spire at the top of which it had been fixed. It was found dented but nearly intact among debris the day after the fire, and will be displayed in a new Notre Dame museum.

2019年4月15日大火毀壞大教堂時，原先的雄雞連同固定在頂部的木尖塔一起從屋頂崩落。隔天在瓦礫堆中發現時，雄雞除了凹陷外近乎完好無缺，將被展示在新的聖母院博物館中。

"(It) shows that the flame is carried to the highest point of the cathedral... the fire is carried up there, but it’s a fire of resurrection," the chief architect of historical sites Philippe Villeneuve said, recalling the moment when he was holding the fallen rooster in front of cameras after the devastating fire.

這處歷史古蹟的首席建築師菲利浦．維倫紐夫回憶自己在大火後捧著墜落的雄雞站在攝影機前的那一刻，「這顯示出烈焰竄升到了教堂最高點…火焰蔓延到了那裡，然而，這是重生之火」。

Last week, during a visit to the rebuilt spire, French President Emmanuel Macron pledged that reconstruction of the cathedral would be completed as scheduled and that it would reopen within 12 months.

法國總統馬克宏上週訪視尖塔重建工作時承諾，聖母院的重建會如期完成，並於一年內重新開放。

新聞辭典

intact：形容詞，完好無缺的。例句：This antique from Ancient Rome remains intact.（這件古羅馬時期的古董仍保持完好無缺）

resurrection：名詞，復興、復甦。例句：The city’s story of resurrection is very inspiring.（這座城市的復興故事非常鼓舞人心）

不用抽 不用搶 現在用APP看新聞 保證天天中獎 點我下載APP 按我看活動辦法