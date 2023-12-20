中英對照讀新聞》Presidential plane to the rescue of Colombia’s lost artefacts總統專機營救哥倫比亞失落的文物

哥倫比亞總統古斯塔夫‧裴卓。（法新社）

2023/12/20 05:30

◎管淑平

Since leftist Gustavo Petro took office in Colombia last August, his presidential plane has criss-crossed the globe collecting archaeological artifacts in foreign hands, and bringing them home.

自從左派古斯塔夫‧裴卓去年8月在哥倫比亞上任，他的總統專機已經穿梭全球，取回在外國手中的古文物，把它們帶回家。

The effort, also aided by the naval flagship Gloria, has seen at least 560 pre-Columbian relics returned from countries such as the United States, Spain, Britain, Belgium, Germany and Mexico, according to the government.

根據政府說法，這項也獲得海軍旗艦「榮耀號」協助的努力，已經讓至少560件前哥倫布時期遺物，從美國、西班牙、英國、比利時、德國和墨西哥等國返回。

In just over a year, the presidential jet has taken Petro on more than 30 official trips abroad that have returned with artifacts － an exercise the government has described as "an efficient use of resources." (AFP)

僅僅1年多的時間，這架總統專用噴射機就載著裴卓，進行30多趟外國公務旅行，帶著文物回來，政府形容這種作法是「有效運用資源」。（法新社）

新聞辭典

come to the（sb.’s） rescue：片語，營救、解救。例句：A lifeguard came to the rescue of a boy who was struggling in the water.（一名救生員前去營救一名在水裡掙扎的男孩。）

criss-cross：動詞，來回，周遊，交叉縱橫。例句：We spent two years criss-crossing the country.（我們花1年時間遊歷這個國家。）

