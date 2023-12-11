為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

國際

中英對照讀新聞》‘Adopt an axolotl’ campaign launches in Mexico to save iconic species 墨西哥發起「收養蠑螈」活動以拯救標誌性物種

墨西哥國立自治大學的生態學家，重新發起一項募款活動，以加強對墨西哥鈍口螈的保育工作。（美聯社）

2023/12/11 05:30

◎陳成良

Ecologists from Mexico’s National Autonomous university on Friday relaunched a fundraising campaign to bolster conservation efforts for axolotls, an iconic, endangered fish-like type of salamander.

墨西哥國立自治大學的生態學家們，週五重新發起一項募款活動，以加強對墨西哥鈍口螈的保育工作，墨西哥鈍口螈是一種標誌性的、外型像魚的瀕危蠑螈。

The campaign, called “Adoptaxolotl,” asks people for as little as 600 pesos (about $35) to virtually adopt one of the tiny “water monsters.” Virtual adoption comes with live updates on your axolotl’s health. For less, donors can buy one of the creatures a virtual dinner.

這項名為「收養墨西哥鈍口螈」的活動，要求人們只需支付600披索（約35美元）即可虛擬收養一隻微小的「水怪」。虛擬領養會即時更新蠑螈的健康狀況，捐贈者可以花更少的錢，為其中一隻蠑螈購買一頓虛擬晚餐。

In their main habitat the population density of Mexican axolotls (ah-ho-LOH’-tulz) has plummeted 99.5% in under two decades, according to scientists behind the fundraiser.

據籌款活動背後的科學家稱，在墨西哥鈍口螈 (ah-ho-LOH’-tulz) 的主要棲息地，其種群密度在不到20年的時間裡驟降99.5％。

新聞辭典

bolster：動詞，加強。例句：She tried to bolster my confidence by telling me that I had a special talent.（她告訴我我有特別的才能，試著讓我更有信心。）

habitat：名詞，（動植物的）生長地，棲息地。例句：Penguins live in cold habitats.（企鵝生活在寒冷的棲息地。）

