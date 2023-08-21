中英對照讀新聞》Registration opens for annual Florida Python Challenge 年度佛羅里達州蟒蛇挑戰賽開始報名

2022年佛羅里達蟒蛇挑戰賽媒體活動中，一條緬甸蟒在安全捕獲演示中被抓獲。（美聯社）

2023/08/21 05:30

◎陳成良

Registration opened Wednesday for the 2023 Florida Python Challenge, giving participants a chance to win a share of more than $30,000 in prizes while removing invasive Burmese pythons from the wild.

2023年佛羅里達蟒蛇挑戰賽週三開始報名，參賽者有機會分享超過3萬美元的獎金，同時從野外消滅入侵的緬甸蟒。

The 10-day competition runs Aug. 4–13 and is open to both professional and novice snake hunters. A grand prize of $10,000 goes to the participant who removes the most pythons, plus smaller prizes for additional categories.

為期10天的比賽於8月4日至13日舉行，對專業和新手獵蛇者開放。移除最多蟒蛇的參與者將獲得1萬美元大獎，此外還有其他類別的較小額獎勵。

Burmese pythons are not native to Florida, and they negatively impact native wildlife, officials said. This invasive species is found primarily in and around the Everglades ecosystem in South Florida, where they prey on birds, mammals, and other reptiles. A female Burmese python may lay 50 to 100 eggs at a time. (AP)

官員們說，緬甸蟒蛇並非佛羅里達州原生動物，牠對本地野生動物產生負面影響。這種入侵物種主要存在於佛州南部的大沼澤地生態系統及其周圍，牠們在那裡捕食鳥類、哺乳動物和其他爬行動物。雌性緬甸蟒蛇一次可以產下50到100個卵。（美聯社）

新聞辭典

invasive：形容詞，侵入性。例句：Face lift surgery is more invasive than other popular cosmetic procedures such as injections or fillers.（拉皮手術比注射或填充物等其他流行的整形手法更具侵入性。）

novice︰名詞，指新手。例句︰Novices are likely to make mistakes.（新手難免出錯。）

