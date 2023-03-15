為達最佳瀏覽效果，建議使用 Chrome、Firefox 或 Microsoft Edge 的瀏覽器。

    首頁　>　國際

    中英對照讀新聞》Pakistan mob beat man to death over blasphemy allegations （巴基斯坦暴民為了褻瀆指控 將男子毆打致死）

    遭暴民攻擊的巴基斯坦旁遮普省南卡納薩希布警察局與員警。（美聯社資料照）

    2023/03/15 05:30

    ◎管淑平

    A mob of youngsters beat a Muslim man to death in Pakistan on Saturday after the victim was accused of blasphemy, police said.

    巴基斯坦一群年輕暴民週六將一名穆斯林男子毆打致死，在這名被害人被指控褻瀆之後，警方說。

    Blasphemy is a hugely sensitive issue in Muslim-majority Pakistan, where even unproven allegations can stir mobs and violence.

    褻瀆在穆斯林居多數的巴基斯坦，是極為敏感的議題，就算是未經證實的指控，都能煽動暴民和暴力。

    Hundreds of youths stormed a police station where the man was being held for his protection in the Nankana Sahib district of Punjab province.

    數百名年輕人衝進為了保護這名男子而將其拘禁的旁遮普省南卡納薩希布一所警察局。

    They wounded officers and vandalised the facility before beating the man to death, police said. "After killing him they tried to set his body ablaze" (AFP)

    警方說，他們打傷警員、破壞警局，然後將這名男子活活打死。「他們打死他後，試圖放火燒他的遺體」。（法新社）

    新聞辭典

    mob：名詞，暴民；一群人。動詞，圍住。例句：The Hollywood star was mobbed by hundreds of fans.（這名好萊塢明星被數百名粉絲團團圍住。）

    blasphemy：名詞，褻瀆，不敬。例句：The man was condemned by the church for blasphemy.（這名男子因褻瀆遭到教會譴責。）

