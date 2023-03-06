中英對照讀新聞》What time is it on moon? Europe pushing for lunar time zone 月亮現在幾點？歐洲推動月球時區

國際太空機構希望為月球訂定合適的時區。示意圖。（美聯社）

2023/03/06 05:30

◎陳成良

With more lunar missions than ever on the horizon, the European Space Agency wants to give the moon its own time zone.

隨著愈來愈多的月球任務即將展開，歐洲太空總署希望賦予月球自己的時區。

This week, the agency said space organizations around the world are considering how best to keep time on the moon. The idea came up during a meeting in the Netherlands late last year, with participants agreeing on the urgent need to establish “a common lunar reference time,” said the space agency’s Pietro Giordano, a navigation system engineer.

本週，該機構表示，世界各地的太空機構正在考慮如何最好地在月球上計時。這個構想去年底在荷蘭舉行的一次會議上提出，與會者一致認為，迫切需要建立「共同的月球參考時間」，歐洲太空總署導航系統工程師喬丹奴說。

For now, a moon mission runs on the time of the country that is operating the spacecraft. European space officials said an internationally accepted lunar time zone would make it easier for everyone, especially as more countries and even private companies aim for the moon and NASA gets set to send astronauts there.（AP）

目前，登月任務以操作太空船的國家／地區的時間為準。歐洲太空官員表示，國際公認的月球時區將使每個人都更容易，尤其是在愈來愈多國家，甚至民營公司瞄準月球，而且美國航太總署（NASA）準備將太空人送往那裡的情況下。

新聞辭典

on the horizon：片語，指某事可能即將發生，例句：There is no new drug on the horizon that will make this disease easier to treat.（還看不到能夠更容易治療這種疾病的新藥物即將上市。）

come up（with）：片語，提出、想出。例句：He could always come up with a reason for them.（他總是能夠替他們想出理由。）

